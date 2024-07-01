Clover Retribution Trello link and Discord server

Accessing Clover Retribution‘s Trello and Discord links is very important for keeping up to date with all the latest happenings and issues in the Roblox title.

Roblox has an extensive catalog of anime-based games inspired by real-life counterparts. Anime Defenders is hugely popular, as is RE XL, but Clover Retribution is also getting a lot of attention.

For players having trouble getting to grips with Clover Retribution or simply wanting to know about the latest updates, its Trello and Discord links are the way to go.

How to access Clover Retribution Trello

The Clover Retribution official Trello features an assortment of handy information to guide anyone wanting more from the Roblox title.

It includes an exhaustive array of columns, including everything you need to know about its game mechanics, the types of magic, spells, weapon classes, quests, events, NPCs, and even its main bosses.

But its first column is arguably the most important. Here, you can view a collection of updates and monthly codes.

If you’re looking more for quick updates, though, Discord might be the way.

How to access Clover Retribution Discord

The Clover Retribution Discord isn’t quite as detailed and as in-depth as others you are likely to find. But this is a key way to interact with other users and share your experience.

Clover Retribution‘s key Discord topics discuss how to verify yourself and provide frequent updates courtesy of the “dev_log” topic.

