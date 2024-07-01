Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A header image for Sol's RNG in Roblox.
Image via Roblox
Category:
Roblox

Sol’s RNG Trello link and Discord server

Keep up to date.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 08:15 am

Roblox is full of different games to try, but one of the most popular right now is Sol’s RNG—and you can follow all of the latest developments using official developer channels.

Recommended Videos

Sol’s RNG in Roblox has over 125,000 active players and over 500 million all-time visits, making it one of the most successful Roblox games right now, and development of the game is ongoing—with the most recent update adding Era8.

If you want to know what’s in store for the future of Sol’s RNG or want help with your progress, we’ve got all the details you need.

Sol’s RNG Trello link

The Sol’s RNG Trello board is no longer accessible. Previously, you could use the Trello board to keep on top of the latest updates and developments, but as we’ve now experienced, the Trello link no longer works.

When you visit the Trello link, found here, an error message appears. Though it says to check spelling in the URL, it appears that the Trello board has been deleted and is no longer available.

Sol’s RNG Discord and how to join

The landing page for the Sol's RNG Discord server.
Easy to join. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Trello board now out of action, the Sol’s RNG Discord server is the best place to keep on top of the latest developments. You can talk directly to other players and the developer using the Discord server.

Discord is available on mobile, which means you can easily keep up to date while on the go, but a Discord account is required to join. To have a Discord account, you need to be 13 or over.

If you already have a Discord account, follow this link and complete the onboarding process. If you need to create an account, you need to verify your account before joining Sol’s RNG server, but the process is easy to complete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv