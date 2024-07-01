Sol’s RNG Trello link and Discord server

Roblox is full of different games to try, but one of the most popular right now is Sol’s RNG—and you can follow all of the latest developments using official developer channels.

Sol’s RNG in Roblox has over 125,000 active players and over 500 million all-time visits, making it one of the most successful Roblox games right now, and development of the game is ongoing—with the most recent update adding Era8.

If you want to know what’s in store for the future of Sol’s RNG or want help with your progress, we’ve got all the details you need.

Sol’s RNG Trello link

The Sol’s RNG Trello board is no longer accessible. Previously, you could use the Trello board to keep on top of the latest updates and developments, but as we’ve now experienced, the Trello link no longer works.

When you visit the Trello link, found here, an error message appears. Though it says to check spelling in the URL, it appears that the Trello board has been deleted and is no longer available.

Sol’s RNG Discord and how to join

Easy to join. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Trello board now out of action, the Sol’s RNG Discord server is the best place to keep on top of the latest developments. You can talk directly to other players and the developer using the Discord server.

Discord is available on mobile, which means you can easily keep up to date while on the go, but a Discord account is required to join. To have a Discord account, you need to be 13 or over.

If you already have a Discord account, follow this link and complete the onboarding process. If you need to create an account, you need to verify your account before joining Sol’s RNG server, but the process is easy to complete.

