Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
roblox premium service
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to cancel Roblox Premium

I'll pass on premium
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 08:30 am

If you’ve had enough of Roblox Premium and want to go back to paying nothing, this quick guide shows you how to cancel your membership, and how to do it.

Recommended Videos

The Roblox monolith towers above almost everyone else and attracts millions of players each month across a variety of games. With hits such as Anime Defenders and Terminal Escape Room luring people in, the temptation to go one step further and sign up for Roblox Premium is hard to ignore.

On the other hand, if you’re already onboard the premium express and want to get off, there are a few handy steps to know first.

How to cancel your Roblox Premium membership

roblox premium prices
Save yourself money each month. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cancel your Roblox Premium subscription, access your Roblox account on the official website, change your membership status in your account settings, and you can cancel it free of charge.

To make things simpler, here’s a step-by-step walkthrough:

  1. Visit the Roblox website.
  2. Click the cog in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Choose Settings.
  4. Go down the list and select Billing from the new options.
  5. Your Roblox membership appears, and in the middle of the details is a “Cancel renewal” button.
  6. Press on the button.
  7. Finally, select “Yes, Cancel,” on the next screen to confirm your decision.

That’s all there is to it—your Roblox Premium membership is no more. Obviously, it means you don’t receive the benefits such as extra Robux and the ability to trade, but if you want to save a bit of money every month, canceling your subscription helps.

You can still enjoy Roblox without Premium by checking out the links to Roblox RE XL‘s Trello and Discord, and the same goes for Clover Retribution.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.