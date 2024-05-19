How to join Division 12 in Type Soul

Joining a respectable Division and completing its mission is a crucial part of your Shinigami journey in Type Soul. Not all Divisions are built the same, so if you have your eyes set on joining Division 12, a popular group, we have just the guide you are looking for.

Roblox Type Soul’s Division 12: How to join

There’s the symbol to look out for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Type Soul, Division 12 is, hands down, the best, especially if you are looking to farm a lot of experience points, encounter easier enemies, and rank up faster. But you need to be a part of the Shinigami (or Soul Reaper) faction first to join it.

If you don’t belong to the Shinigami faction, you can switch to it—but you have to die first. Talk to another Soul Reaper to choose the Shinigami race and spawn in to start your adventure.

Next, grind to increase your Grade to three, after which you can join a Division in Type Soul. There are a total of 13 Divisions, each flaunting a distinct symbol for you to keep track of. Press the comma (,) button to bring out the location markers for Divisions and follow the one for number 12, which looks like a black pine tree.

Once you reach the location, look around inside the building, and you will see a Division Master waiting for you. Talk to him to join Division 12 in Type Soul. Also, be ready for a fun whac-a-mole challenge (mission) after you join the Division.

If you were already in a Division, you have to leave it before you can join a new one. To leave a Division in Type Soul, you need to talk to Khaotxc, an NPC. You can find them standing near Division two’s location, indicated by a flower icon.

