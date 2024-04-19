Khaotxc standing by a wall in Roblox Type Soul.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to leave your Division in Type Soul

Only one character can help you.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 02:54 pm

There are 13 different Divisions you can join in Roblox Type Soul, which means there’s a good chance you might want to try different ones out. It’s possible to do so, but you have to leave the one you’re already in first.

The Division system is a pretty important part of Type Soul, which means you need to know how to efficiently navigate through it. If you’re looking to mix things up, here’s how to leave your Division in Roblox Type Soul.

How to leave your Division in Roblox Type Soul

The Khaotxc NPC standing by a wall in Roblox Type Soul.
Once you find the right guy, it’s easy enough to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To leave your Division in Roblox Type Soul, you have to find an NPC named Khaotxc and ask to leave. As soon as you interact with this NPC while in a Division, he asks if you want to leave right away, which makes the actual act of leaving very simple. The tough part is actually finding Khaotxc since the map is quite large.

Khaotxc is a character fully decked out with black and white clothes. He has spikey black hair, black and white striped sleeves, and a white star on his chest. From that description alone, you might already know who you’re looking for and where to find him. But if you’re still uncertain where to check, here are some additional landmarks you can look out for when trying to track down this character.

  • A large archway. Khaotxc is leaning right up against the wall underneath a massive white stone archway.
  • The Second Division icon. This is a flower symbol that appears somewhat close to Khaotxc’s location.
  • Tall green bamboo. Right by the stone archway where Khaotxc hangs out, there are a bunch of stone planters packed with tall bamboo.

If all else fails, you might just have to wander around for a bit until you spot any of the indicators that can help point you in the right direction. Khaotxc is a bit well hidden and there’s no way to really navigate around the world with ease or point to specific locations, so exploring for yourself is the best way to learn the map enough to find the NPC you’re after.

Now that you know how to easily leave and swap Divisions whenever you want to, you might want to work on mastering other important Type Soul gameplay mechanics like getting Vizard, collecting Hogyoku Fragments, and unlocking Schrift.

related content
Read Article How to use Black Flash in Roblox The Strongest Battlegrounds
Black Flash in Roblox
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to use Black Flash in Roblox The Strongest Battlegrounds
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Roblox Blade Ball: How to play, tips and tricks
Blade Ball poster
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Blade Ball: How to play, tips and tricks
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 19, 2024
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (April 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 18, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.