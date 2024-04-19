How to leave your Division in Type Soul

There are 13 different Divisions you can join in Roblox Type Soul, which means there’s a good chance you might want to try different ones out. It’s possible to do so, but you have to leave the one you’re already in first.

The Division system is a pretty important part of Type Soul, which means you need to know how to efficiently navigate through it. If you’re looking to mix things up, here’s how to leave your Division in Roblox Type Soul.

How to leave your Division in Roblox Type Soul

Once you find the right guy, it’s easy enough to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To leave your Division in Roblox Type Soul, you have to find an NPC named Khaotxc and ask to leave. As soon as you interact with this NPC while in a Division, he asks if you want to leave right away, which makes the actual act of leaving very simple. The tough part is actually finding Khaotxc since the map is quite large.

Khaotxc is a character fully decked out with black and white clothes. He has spikey black hair, black and white striped sleeves, and a white star on his chest. From that description alone, you might already know who you’re looking for and where to find him. But if you’re still uncertain where to check, here are some additional landmarks you can look out for when trying to track down this character.

A large archway. Khaotxc is leaning right up against the wall underneath a massive white stone archway.

Khaotxc is leaning right up against the wall underneath a massive white stone archway. The Second Division icon . This is a flower symbol that appears somewhat close to Khaotxc’s location.

. This is a flower symbol that appears somewhat close to Khaotxc’s location. Tall green bamboo. Right by the stone archway where Khaotxc hangs out, there are a bunch of stone planters packed with tall bamboo.

If all else fails, you might just have to wander around for a bit until you spot any of the indicators that can help point you in the right direction. Khaotxc is a bit well hidden and there’s no way to really navigate around the world with ease or point to specific locations, so exploring for yourself is the best way to learn the map enough to find the NPC you’re after.

Now that you know how to easily leave and swap Divisions whenever you want to, you might want to work on mastering other important Type Soul gameplay mechanics like getting Vizard, collecting Hogyoku Fragments, and unlocking Schrift.

