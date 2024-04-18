Roblox: How to get Schrift in Type Soul

So you’ve chosen to become a Quincy in Roblox’s Type Soul. Like other paths in the game, this one also promises unique abilities, like the Schrift.

As soon as I sided with the Quincies, I was hyped to try out Schrift, but I found obtaining this ability requires dedication and patience. Choosing the Quincy route was only the beginning, and there was much to do to unlock Schrift in Roblox‘s Type Soul.

How do you unlock Schrift in Type Soul?

Everything is close to the Quincy spawn area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Schrift in Type Soul, you must first become a Quincy. Once you’re a proud member of the Quincy faction, you can proceed with the steps below:

Rise through the Quincy ranks until you reach Semi-Grade One. Get to the peak of Wandenreich Castle and find Balance. Choose “Yes” when asked whether you want to return to your origins. Locate the statue where you initially became a Quincy and interact with it. Reply with “I will.” in the dialogue box.

After completing this, you’ll need to go on a new adventure where you’ll need to beat 33 enemies to prove your worth. These Roblox enemies include:

Three Adjucha (players or NPCs)

Five Arrancar (players only)

15 Fishbone (players or NPCs)

Five Menos (players or NPCs)

Five Soul Reapers (players only)

BE careful with these enemies: Dying resets your progress, so if you lose all of your health in an encounter with one of the targets above, you’ll need to restart the hunt.

When you eliminate all the targets, return to the statue and claim Schrift as your reward.

How to get a specific type of Schrift in Type Soul

The type you receive is random, so you can’t choose a specific Schrift as your reward in Type Soul. Legendary options like Miracle and Fear exist alongside common variants like Wind and Heat, while Thunderbolt is the only Rare variant.

How to become a Quincy in Type Soul

The easiest way to become a Quincy in Type Soul is through the help of another Quincy player. Ask them to open a Portal to the Quincy realm and interact with the Worshipper in the middle of the map. Choose the “I worship the king” dialogue option to become a Quincy.

If there aren’t any Quincy players around, you can follow the steps below to manually reach the Quincy world:

Head to the central area in Type Soul and find the large bridge in white.

Cross the bridge and look for a park with a river.

Walk past this park, and you’ll eventually stumble upon a tunnel with a hanging vine.

Enter this Portal, and you’ll be on your way to the Quincy realm, where you can interact with the Worshipper statue to become a Quincy.

If you’re looking to experience everything Type Soul has to offer, you may also need to get familiar with resetting stats and using Type Soul codes to get helpful boosts.

