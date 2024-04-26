Grades in the Type Soul are pretty much the backbone of how you level up and what you get to do in the game. You start at the lower Grades, which means simpler missions and less intimidating foes to deal with. But as you level up, things get a whole lot more interesting.

Recommended Videos

You have to be sharp and blend just the right mix of skills, teamwork, and tactics. Each class in the game has its own unique journey up the ranks, which means your experience will be different from the next player’s. This really gives you a pat on the back with each new Grade you hit, especially once you reach that elite status.

Here’s how you can climb the ranks and dominate the game, class by class, in Roblox’s Type Soul.

All Grades in Type Soul, listed

A Soul Reaper. Image via Type Soul Trello

For the Quincies

Quincies are renowned for their precision and spiritual energy in Bleach. As you begin your journey in the lower grades, your focus should be on mastering the basics of combat and mission completion.

Grade Five to Semi Grade One: Start by engrossing yourself in missions. Early on, the missions are simpler and provide a solid foundation of Mission EXP, which is pivotal for your early development.

Semi Grade One to Elite Grade: As you progress, the missions will become more challenging and varied. Now, start integrating raids into your routine. Raids offer not only a higher level of challenge but also a chance to earn Raid EXP—crucial for those aiming for the top. Simultaneously, engaging in NPC battles will provide you with Grip EXP, essential for enhancing your control and effectiveness in combat.

For the Hollows

As a Hollow, your journey is not just about gaining power but also choosing your destiny through transformation.

Grade Five to Grade Two: Initially, focus solely on missions to gather Mission EXP. This stage is about understanding your basic abilities and how best to deploy them in various scenarios.

Grade Two: At Grade Two, you’ll face a critical decision—choosing a Cero Path. This choice will dictate your combat style and strategies moving forward.

Semi Grade One to Elite Grade: Post-decision, the game opens up significantly. Continue your mission-based growth, start raiding for Raid EXP, and don’t shy away from grips to refine your control over your newfound powers. These activities will be crucial in rounding out your abilities as you push toward the elite grades.

For the Soul Reapers

For the Soul Reapers, you don’t start at Grade Five but rather begin as a Trainee and must earn your way to even be ranked!

Trainee to Grade Five: Start your journey in the sprawling Rukongai and hustle through those early missions to gather Mission EXP. This stage is all about laying the groundwork.

Grade Five to Grade Two: Once you hit Grade Five, it’s crucial to join a Division. This opens up Division EXP opportunities, which are vital from Grade Three onwards. At Grade Two, prepare to face your Shikai.

Semi Grade One to Elite Grade: After mastering your Shikai, it’s a mix of Shikai EXP, Division EXP, and the usual suspects—Mission, Raid, and Grip EXP. This combination is key to reaching Elite Grade and beyond.

Finally, keep at your tasks, diversify your strategies, and most importantly, enjoy the ride!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more