Best clans in Type Soul: Clan tier list

Type Soul offers you many clans to choose from across its three factions, making it difficult to find the best one. You want to make sure you’re joining the clan that will give you the biggest edge in combat, right? It’s about strategy and long-term gameplay enjoyment.

Whether you’re a newbie feeling a bit overwhelmed or a seasoned player looking to rejig your strategy, stick with us to find out which are the best clans in Type Soul.

Type Soul clan tier list

All factions. Image via Type Soul

We dove deep into each clan’s special moves in Type Soul and sorted them into tiers based on their power level, especially in combat situations.

Faction S Tier A Tier B Tier C Tier Shinigami Kurosaki Clan Yamamoto Clan, Hyosube Clan Tsunayashiro Clan, Zaraki Clan Shutara Clan Hollow Cifer Clan Jaegerjaquez Clan, Starrk Clan Odelschwanck Clan Louisenbairn Clan Quincy Valkyrie Clan Parnkgjas Clan, Le Vaar Clan B Clan Du Clan

S-tier

A look at Valkyrie’s Vollstandig. Image via Type Soul Trello

Cifer Clan – +15 HP, +20 Reiatsu, 25% Increased Resurrection Duration

Kurosaki – +20 Reiatsu, +5 Posture, 25% increased Bankai Duration

Valkyrie Clan – +15 HP, +15 Posture, 25% Increased Vollstandig Duration

The Kurosaki Clan—legendary among the Shinigami factions—boosts your HP and Reiatsu and also cranks up your Bankai duration. That means longer, more devastating power periods. If you’re going the way of the Soul Reaper, you can’t do better than Kurosaki for that sweet, extended Bankai action.



Next up, representing the Hollows, we have the Cifer Clan. Every clan gives you a boost, but Cifer gives you the right boost, enhancing your Resurrection duration.

If you thought the other clans sounded cool, the Valkyrie Clan for the Quincy race takes it up a notch. They boost the duration of Vollstandig—yeah, that killer ability that turns Quincies into near-untouchable archers of destruction. So, if you’re serious about making a mark in Type Soul, siding with an S-tier clan can give you that edge you need.



A-tier

A Quincy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yamamoto – +20 HP, +20 Reiatsu

Hyosube – +25 HP, and +1.5 Reitasu on hit

Jaegerjaquez Clan – +15 HP, +10 Posture, and Increased Posture Regeneration

Starrk Clan – +15 HP, +15 Posture, and +1.5 Reiatsu on hit

Parnkgjas Clan – +20 HP, and +2.5 Reiatsu on hit

Le Vaar Clan – +25 HP, +15 Posture, +20 Reiatsu

If you’re not quite ready to jump into the deep end with the S-Tier clans or are just exploring your options, the A-Tier also has plenty to offer. First off, the Starrk Clan pack a unique punch with their ability to drain Reiatsu from other players. Moving on to the Quincy race, we’ve got the Parnkgjas Clan. With every successful hit, you’re looking at regenerating 2.5 Reiatsu, not to mention a sweet bonus of +10 HP.

Among others, we have also got the Yamamoto Clan from the Shinigami roster. If you’re looking for a well-rounded clan that supports a balanced playstyle, they won’t steer you wrong. Sometimes, consistency is exactly what you need to win the game.

B-tier

Call your Shikai. Image via Type Soul Trello

Tsunayashiro – Increased Posture Regeneration and 5% Increased Reiatsu Regeneration

Zaraki – +15 HP, +10 Posture, and Increased Posture Regeneration

Odelschwanck Clan – +10 HP, +15 Posture, +20 Reiatsu

B Clan – +10 HP and 10% Increased Reiatsu Regeneration

While B-tier clans might not be the frontline favorites , they’ve still got some tricks up their sleeves that can spice up your gameplay.unique advantages that, when used cleverly, can also turn the tide of a battle.

First, the Odelschwanck Clan. These Arrancar almost made it to the A-tier party. With the bonuses mentioned above, they’re nearly on par with the big guns like the Le Vaar from the Quincy race. If you can handle being a bit more fragile, they could still be a solid choice, especially if you value Reiatsu and stability in your battles.

Then, there are Zaraki and Tsunayashiro. These two clans have stirred some friendly rivalry among players. Zaraki is all about that Posture regeneration—perfect if you like to get up close and personal with melee combat. On the flipside, Tsunayashiro focuses on Reiatsu regeneration, a potential game-changer for players who rely on their abilities more than direct combat.

C-tier

Soul Reaper transformation. Image via Dot Esports

Shutara Clan – +20 HP, +10 Posture, and +15 Reiatsu

Louisenbairn Clan – +15 HP, +5 Posture, +15 Reiatsu

Du Clan – +15 HP, +10 Posture, and Increased Posture Regeneration

So, why would anyone choose a C-Tier clan? Well, every player’s journey starts somewhere, and these clans could serve as a decent introduction to the basics of Type Soul.

Shutara Clan from the Shinigami race offers reasonable stats but lacks any unique elements. Next, Du Clan from the Quincy lineup comes with a bonus in Posture Regeneration. Again, not the worst stats you could have, but just doesn’t make a strong case for itself. Last, but not least, is the Louisenbairn Clan. They’re a bit on the underwhelming side, especially when you consider that within their own race, clans like Cifer offer the same benefits but with better stats.

