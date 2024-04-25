Type Soul: How to get Shikai

If you’re a fan of the Bleach anime, Type Soul is a delightful playground filled with incredible powers and thrilling combats. But before you can dive into the advanced levels, there’s one crucial milestone you need to achieve.

Your journey toward becoming a formidable Soul Reaper begins with unlocking your Shikai. Think of Shikai as your personal power-up—an essential upgrade that unleashes new abilities, making you stronger and more versatile in battle. Without your Shikai, progressing further and eventually reaching the Bankai stage is just a dream.

Let’s dive into how you can claim this awesome power and become the envy of your peers.

How to unlock Shikai in Type Soul

Climb to Grade Two

First things first, you need to climb the ranks to Grade Two in Type Soul. Think of these early challenges as proving grounds, where you hone your skills and prepare for the greater powers awaiting you.

Tap into your inner peace with meditation

Once you’ve reached Grade Two, it’s time to get zen with it. Meditation is your golden ticket to accessing the Shikai World.

Finding the perfect spot: Choose a quiet corner in your Division’s home base—it’s the safest spot for deep meditation.

Choose a quiet corner in your Division’s home base—it’s the safest spot for deep meditation. Commit to four sessions: Each session should span around five minutes. Throughout these sessions, maintain focus and let your character’s spirit delve deeper into the unseen realms. Eventually after a few rounds of repeating this, your screen will glow, and you will be carried off to the Shikai World.

Face off with the Shikai boss

In the Shikai World, your target is the Shikai itself. After pressing M, approach and initiate the conversation with the boss. Here are some strategic tips for the battle:

Start strong: If you can, sneak in a free combo right before the final dialogue choice to get a head start on damage.

If you can, sneak in a free combo right before the final dialogue choice to get a head start on damage. Balancing act: Mix up heavy attacks (hit R ) with quicker M1 strikes. Your goal is to be unpredictable and agile. This strategy also helps you chip away at the boss’ health.

Mix up heavy attacks (hit ) with quicker M1 strikes. Your goal is to be unpredictable and agile. This strategy also helps you chip away at the boss’ health. Keep your distance: Use Flash Step to maintain a safe distance. Only close in when you spot a clear opening.

Use Flash Step to maintain a safe distance. Only close in when you spot a clear opening. Dodge and weave: When the Shikai takes a swing, be ready to back off. It’s better to play it safe and live to fight another round than to get knocked out early.

If you fall, try again

Should you be defeated, don’t despair. If the boss does get the best of you, just meditate again to jump back into the Shikai World. The good news? This time you won’t need to meditate four times—you’ll teleport straight there, although there’s a nine-minute cooldown before you can re-enter.

Claim your Shikai and master it

Call your Shikai. Image via Type Soul Trello

Victory! Once you defeat the Shikai boss, you’ll pop back into your realm with your new Shikai. Hit J to activate it and start experimenting with your new powers. Each Shikai type offers unique abilities, transforming the way you tackle battles. Here is a list of all available Shikai in Type Soul:

Berserk Shikai

Blood Shikai

Confusion Shikai

Flame Shikai

Ice Shikai

Ink Shikai

Light Shikai

Shadow Shikai

Water Shikai

Wind Shikai

Each Shikai has its quirks, so take time to learn what yours can do. The more you practice, the better you’ll handle it.

