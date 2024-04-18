Roblox: How to get Full Resurrection in Type Soul

From the point you step into Type Soul in Roblox, you’ll grind toward unlocking your true potential. Getting Full Resurrection is one of the most powerful upgrades in Type Soul, and you’ll need to complete a few challenges before becoming Full Res.

There are too many paths to explore in Roblox‘s Type Souls, some of which may require you to reset stats. From getting Vizard to getting Hogyoku Fragments, the level of depth Type Soul offers amazes players, and getting Full Res is quite a rewarding achievement.

What is Full Res in Type Soul?

Full Res in Type Soul mirrors the Arrancar’s signature ability from the Bleach universe, Resurrección. While gaining Full Res status turns characters into leveled-up versions of themselves in Bleach, you get to unlock new cool abilities in Type Soul after completing the transformation.

How do you unlock Full Res in Type Soul?

Image via Type Soul

To get Full Resurrection in Type Soul, you must complete three trials in order which aim to test your strength.

Trial One Win 13 Raids Win Seven Clan Wars Win 26 Ranked one-vs-one matches

Trial Two Grip 15 Elites Defeat 80 Hollows Defeat the BawaBawa worm in Jidanbo or Huece Mundo.

Trial Three Find the Sword Statue within the Menos Pit and meditate there for 10 minutes. Upon meditation, you’ll be transported to a Maze. Navigate its twisting paths until you find an exit. If you fail the maze, it will restart, and you’ll need to grip three players as an additional task.



Tip: During the first Trial, you only need to complete one of three objectives. In Trials Two and Three, you must complete all the objectives without dying or your progress will reset.

You’ll become Full Res in Type Soul when you complete the maze.

How to tell if you’re Full Res in Type Soul

To know if you’re Full Res in Type Soul, you can Visit V – Unequaled, Unrivaled, the NPC located near Kisuke’s large barn in Town. He offers cryptic remarks that hint at your current Full Res status.

Resurrection percentage V – Unequaled, Unrivaled’s response Zero percent You will never become anything compared to what I am. 20 percent A couple of kills won’t get you anywhere. Stop bothering me. 40 percent Why do you keep coming back? You’re still pathetic. 60 percent Maybe you’re not so bad after all. But I’m still not impressed. 80 percent You’re quite unbelievable; you know that? 100 percent Unequaled. Unrivaled. Go make me proud, lil bro.

How to become an Arrancar in Roblox Type Soul

To become an Arrancar in Type Soul, you need to turn into a Lost Soul/Hollow by dying in the Human World. When you’re a Hollow, press Ctrl +K; this interaction will turn you into a Fishbone Hollow.

As a Fishbone Hollow, you need to start battling other Hollow players. Defeating them will yield XP and eventually turn you into a Menos. If you continue to defeat Hollows, you can also unlock a higher tier, Adjuchas.

Pressing Ctrl + K again as a Menos or Adjuchas will make you an Arrancar.

