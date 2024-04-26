Type Soul: Hollow Progression guide

Type Soul takes the concept of Hollow evolution from Bleach and transforms it into a compelling gameplay experience.

Recommended Videos

If you thrive on challenges and enjoy complex character development in games, Type Soul provides a robust platform. You get the unique opportunity to evolve through various Hollow forms, each with distinct powers and challenges. Every stage of progression brings you closer to becoming one of the most powerful entities in the game, but also presents the risk of losing everything and starting over.

So, whether you’re a seasoned Bleach fan or a newbie to the world of Hollows, mastering these evolutions will make you a legend in Hueco Mundo. Let’s break down this complex evolution process step by step.

All stages of Hollow Progression in Type Soul

Life as a Fishbone

Fight one-on-one as Fishbone. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Everyone starts at the bottom, and in Type Soul, that means beginning your life as a Fishbone Hollow. This phase is all about learning the ropes and setting yourself up for a successful evolution. It’s the bottom rung of the spectral ladder, but don’t worry—there’s plenty of room to grow. Your first mission? Hunt down and devour other NPC Hollows that roam the sands of Hueco Mundo. Each defeated Hollow drops body parts that you need to collect to power up and evolve.

While it might be tempting to rush through the Fishbone stage, a bit of strategy can make your life a lot easier. Combat at this stage is relatively straightforward, but you should still focus on isolating smaller or weaker Hollows first. Knowing when to engage and when to fall back for recovery is also vital. This minimizes your risk of taking too much damage early and helps you build up resources steadily but gradually. If you want to evolve quickly, consuming a Menos early can accelerate the process. This is a high-risk, high-reward strategy.

Lastly, track your progress. Knowing exactly what you need next to level up will keep you focused.

Becoming a Menos

A menos roams. Image via Type Soul Trello

After you’ve had your fill of Hollow snacks, you’ll evolve into a Menos. Now, you’re bigger and better, but still not where you need to be. As a Menos, you’re more powerful but also a bigger target for predators. Your task remains largely the same—hunt down other Hollows. Focus on other Menos above all, because they’re your ticket to the next evolutionary level.

Here’s a fun choice–you can rip off your mask to become a Menoscar, which is essentially the entry-level Arrancar. Now, while that might sound tempting, it’s generally a good idea to hold your horses. As a Menoscar, you’re kind of dipping your toes into the Arrancar pool without really enjoying the full perks. If you can stick it out as a Menos, the rewards down the line are much sweeter.

Also, if you’re feeling the heat from other players or Adjuchas, there’s a sneaky little escape route you can use. Near the quest board, there’s a small pit that leads down into the Menos Forest area, where you can hunt to your heart’s content.

Morphing into an Adjuchas

Cero paths is amazing. Image via Type Soul Trello

Once you’ve proven your mettle against the Menos, you’ll evolve into an Adjuchas. This is where things start getting better for you. You’re faster, stronger, and have more abilities at your disposal. The animalistic design of your hunched body can make you seem smaller and weaker than the Menos but you can use the Cero skill at this stage, which makes the game more interesting.

But with great power comes great responsibility—or in this case, tougher decisions. You can choose to rip off your mask and become an Adjucar, locking in a powerful form early. However, for the ambitious soul, the real prize lies ahead.

Become the Lord

Vasto Lorde transformation. Image via Type Soul Trello

So, you’ve clawed your way up the Hollow hierarchy and now you’re gunning for the big leagues as a Vasto Lorde. This is where the real challenge begins. Getting to Vasto Lorde status is a high-stakes game that requires sharp skills, strategic thinking, and a bit of bravado.

First off, your ticket to even attempting Vasto Lorde status is collecting those elusive Mask Cracks. You need a whopping 25 of them, and how you get them can vary. Knocking out NPC Adjuchas will get you one Mask Crack a pop, but if you’re feeling particularly daring, going after other players can yield a bigger haul—up to five Mask Cracks depending on their stash. But remember, this is a risky play, because if you bite the dust, you’ll drop five of your own.

Once you’ve stockpiled Mask Cracks, the game changes. You’ll start to see whispers on your screen. This is your cue that it’s time to take on the Vasto Lorde NPC. Follow those whispers, or more accurately, the arrows on your screen that will guide you to your target. Finding the Vasto Lorde NPC is only half the battle. This boss is a powerhouse, and if you’re not on your A-game, it’ll send you packing back to square one as a Menos, and that’s a trip nobody wants to make.

If you manage to defeat the Vasto Lorde NPC, congratulations. You’ve just earned the right to call yourself a Vasto Lorde.

However, keep in mind that if you falter at the final hurdle and are defeated by Vasto Lorde, it’s game over for this character’s journey to Vasto Lorde status. You’ll be kicked back to Menos, and that character is permanently barred from attempting this evolution again. It’s a harsh penalty, but it makes victory all the sweeter if you succeed.

The final step

Choose your hollow. Image via Type Soul Trello

Now’s the time to rip off your mask and ascend to the ultimate power level in the game–a Vastocar. PvP and PvE are different playgrounds where you can flex your newfound powers.

I admit navigating your way through Type Soul is no walk in the park. Each step of your evolution is fraught with danger, but that’s what makes the game thrilling. Remember, it’s not just about brawling; it’s about making smart decisions, and knowing when to fight and when to strategize for the next big battle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more