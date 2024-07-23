How to farm Glitter in Bee Swarm Simulator

Other than Pollen and Honey, there are plenty of other materials you can farm in Bee Swarm Simulator. One of them is Glitter. If you’re trying to farm Glitter in Bee Swarm Simulator, you’re in the right place.

What is Glitter in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Glitter in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator boosts your pollen gathering rate by 100 percent for 15 minutes. While that may not sound like a lot, a couple of Glitters can double your daily Pollen farm rate, making it even easier to progress through the game.



Glitter is not a premium item, and more importantly, you can find it without even trying. There are places in Bee Swarm Simulator that almost always drop Glitter, and we’re here to tell you about them.

Glitter: How to farm in Bee Swarm Simulator

The best way to farm Glitter is to do a loop around the entire map and collect Glitter from all enemies you encounter. There are also a couple of other things you can do while clearing enemies.

Depending on how far you’ve progressed in the Bee Swarm Simulator, your loops are going to be smaller, and you may not be able to get to all the enemies.

During our runs, we like to farm Glitter by starting from Spirit Bear, then making our way around the map. Enemies that almost always drop glitter are Werewolves, Mantises, and Scorpions. Any other bosses (like the King Beetle) you run into also have a chance to drop Glitter, so make sure you take them out.

Another good way to farm Glitter is at Nighttime. During the Nighttime, you can get Glitter from Fireflies and Moonsprouts.

If it’s Beesmas, you can also find Glitter around in presents scattered all over the map and by playing the Winter Memory Match.

We suggest you combine all the above methods and, once a day, do a loop around the entire map while gathering glitter from all of the following sources.

