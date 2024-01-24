Bee Swarm Simulator codes (January 2024)

I love bees, and now I can become the leader of a hive in Bee Swarm Simulator. Pollinating flowers with my little bees is fun, and I get to make honey, too! The more honey I sell, the more money I make, and that upgrades my hive and equipment.

Being the leader of a bee hive is a lot of work—that’s why I’m thankful for Bee Swarm Simulator codes! Using these codes gives you a ton of free rewards to help you and your bees collect more pollen and make more honey! On the other hand, if you want to go fishing, check out our Fishing Simulator codes article and claim many other exciting rewards in that game as well.

All Bee Swarm Simulator codes list

Active Bee Swarm Simulator codes

BeequipTradeReboot —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 5 Wealth Clock stacks, 4 Hub Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, and 15 Mountain Top Field Winds

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 5 Wealth Clock stacks, 4 Hub Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, and 15 Mountain Top Field Winds WeekExtension —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 5 Wealth Clock stacks, 5 Robo Party Blessings, 3 Spider Field Boosts, 3 Strawberry Field Boosts, 10 Strawberry Field Winds, 3 Bamboo Field Boosts, 10 Bamboo Field Winds, and 10 Spider Field Winds

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 5 Wealth Clock stacks, 5 Robo Party Blessings, 3 Spider Field Boosts, 3 Strawberry Field Boosts, 10 Strawberry Field Winds, 3 Bamboo Field Boosts, 10 Bamboo Field Winds, and 10 Spider Field Winds DemiDecade —Redeem for 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Pine Tree Forest Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, 15 Pepper Patch Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Coconut Field Winds, Mother Bear Morph, Melody, 10 Red Boosts, 10 White Boosts, 10 Blue Boosts, 10 Precision, and 5 Inspire

—Redeem for 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Pine Tree Forest Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, 15 Pepper Patch Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Coconut Field Winds, Mother Bear Morph, Melody, 10 Red Boosts, 10 White Boosts, 10 Blue Boosts, 10 Precision, and 5 Inspire DarzethDoodads —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Bean, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, and 1 Red Balloon

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Bean, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, and 1 Red Balloon ThnxCyasToyBox —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice, 1 Jelly Bean, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, and 3 Pumpkin Patch Boosts

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice, 1 Jelly Bean, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, and 3 Pumpkin Patch Boosts walmarttoys —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, 4 Pineapple Patch Boosts, 10 Pineapple Patch Winds, 1 Super Smooth, and 1 Wealth Clock

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, 4 Pineapple Patch Boosts, 10 Pineapple Patch Winds, 1 Super Smooth, and 1 Wealth Clock PlushFriday —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Neon Berry, and 1 Micro-Converter

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Neon Berry, and 1 Micro-Converter Roof —Redeem for 5 Tickets

—Redeem for 5 Tickets 38217 —Redeem for 5 Tickets

—Redeem for 5 Tickets Cubly —Redeem for 1 Bumble Bee Jelly, 10 Bitterberries, and 1 Mico-Converter

—Redeem for 1 Bumble Bee Jelly, 10 Bitterberries, and 1 Mico-Converter Marshmallow —Redeem for a Marshmallow Bee

—Redeem for a Marshmallow Bee SecretProfileCode —Redeem for Ant Pass and Shocked Bee Jelly

—Redeem for Ant Pass and Shocked Bee Jelly Sure —Redeem for 2,500 Honey, 30 minutes of Conversion Boost, and 3 Dandelion Field Boosts

—Redeem for 2,500 Honey, 30 minutes of Conversion Boost, and 3 Dandelion Field Boosts Teespring —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 3 Bamboo Field Boosts, and 3 Bamboo Field Winds

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 3 Bamboo Field Boosts, and 3 Bamboo Field Winds Wax —Redeem for 5 Tickets and 5,000 Honey

—Redeem for 5 Tickets and 5,000 Honey Wink —Redeem for 7 Dandelion Field Boost, 5 Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph

—Redeem for 7 Dandelion Field Boost, 5 Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph Buzz —Redeem for 5,000 Honey

—Redeem for 5,000 Honey Nectar —Redeem for 5,000 Honey

—Redeem for 5,000 Honey Bopmaster —Redeem for 5 Tickets

—Redeem for 5 Tickets Cog —Redeem for 5 Tickets

—Redeem for 5 Tickets Connoisseur —Redeem for 5 Tickets

—Redeem for 5 Tickets Crawlers —Redeem for 5 Tickets

—Redeem for 5 Tickets CarmensAnDiego —Redeem for +1 7-Pronged Cog

—Redeem for +1 7-Pronged Cog Luther —Redeem for +1 7-Pronged Cog and Blue Flower Field Code Bluff

—Redeem for +1 7-Pronged Cog and Blue Flower Field Code Bluff Dysentery —Redeem for Mushroom Field Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog

—Redeem for Mushroom Field Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog Jumpstart —Redeem for Dandelion Field Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog

—Redeem for Dandelion Field Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog Troggles —Redeem for Clover Field Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog

—Redeem for Clover Field Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog 10mMembers —Redeem for 10 Neonberries, 10 Strawberries, 10 Pineapples, 10 Blueberries, 10 Sunflower Seeds, 10 Gumdrops, 10 Moon Charms,10 Haste, 10 Focus, 10 Red Boost, 10 Blue Boost, 10 White Boost, and Black Bear Morph

—Redeem for 10 Neonberries, 10 Strawberries, 10 Pineapples, 10 Blueberries, 10 Sunflower Seeds, 10 Gumdrops, 10 Moon Charms,10 Haste, 10 Focus, 10 Red Boost, 10 Blue Boost, 10 White Boost, and Black Bear Morph Banned —Redeem for 1 Stubborn Bee Jelly and 30 minutes of Spider Field Code Bluff

—Redeem for 1 Stubborn Bee Jelly and 30 minutes of Spider Field Code Bluff 1MLikes —Redeem for Blue Boost, Red Boost, White Boost, Baby Love, Melody, Mountain Top Field Boost, Clover Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Boost, Mushroom Field Boost, Spider Field Boost, Strawberry Field Boost, Pineapple Patch Boost, Bamboo Field Boost, 1 minute of Code Capacity, Wealth Clock, Ticket, Treat, Bitterberry, Pineapple, Strawberry, Sunflower Seeds, Blueberry, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, Gumdrops, and Honey

—Redeem for Blue Boost, Red Boost, White Boost, Baby Love, Melody, Mountain Top Field Boost, Clover Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Boost, Mushroom Field Boost, Spider Field Boost, Strawberry Field Boost, Pineapple Patch Boost, Bamboo Field Boost, 1 minute of Code Capacity, Wealth Clock, Ticket, Treat, Bitterberry, Pineapple, Strawberry, Sunflower Seeds, Blueberry, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, Gumdrops, and Honey WordFactory —Redeem for Pinetree Forest Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog

—Redeem for Pinetree Forest Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog Millie —Redeem for Sunflower Field Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog

—Redeem for Sunflower Field Code Bluff and +1 7-Pronged Cog BeesBuzz123 —Redeem for 1 Cloud Vial, 5 Bitterberries, and 10 Gumdrops

—Redeem for 1 Cloud Vial, 5 Bitterberries, and 10 Gumdrops ClubBean —Redeem for Magic Bean and 2 Pineapple Patch Boosts

—Redeem for Magic Bean and 2 Pineapple Patch Boosts ClubConverters —Redeem for 10 Micro-Converters

—Redeem for 10 Micro-Converters GumdropsForScience—Redeem for 15 Gumdrops

Expired Bee Swarm Simulator codes

How to redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator

To redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator, follow the simple guide below:

Click on Redeem to get your freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen to open Settings. Type the code into the Promo Codes text box. Hit the green Redeem button and claim your rewards!

How to get more Bee Swarm Simulator codes

We look for new Bee Swarm Simulator codes daily and put them in one convenient list. By saving this page, you can return to it from time to time to check if new codes dropped. Alternatively, you can look for them on your own by following the developer’s social media accounts listed below:

Why are my Bee Swarm Simulator codes not working?

It’s tricky to avoid typos if you input Bee Swarm Simulator codes by hand. You should always double-check your spelling or copy the codes directly from our Working list and paste them into the redemption box in the game. If you still can’t get your hands on free goodies, then the code is most likely no longer active. Let us know if you discover an expired code, and we will investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in Bee Swarm Simulator

At the moment, you can only get free goodies with Bee Swarm Simulator codes. However, the developers might announce giveaways and special events on social media, so we encourage you to give them a follow. You can also participate in fanart contests and other fun activities on the official Discord server (linked above) for more chances to win valuable prizes.

What is Bee Swarm Simulator?

Bee Swarm Simulator is a casual Roblox game where you create your bee hive and collect pollen to make honey. Once you gather enough honey, you can sell it to buy better equipment and upgrade your hive. Be careful of animals that guard the fields, and make sure to have your bees with you to help you fend off predators and pollinate more flowers.

