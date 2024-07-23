All Present locations in Bee Swarm Simulator

During each festive Beesmas update in Bee Swarm Simulator, magnificent presents grace the game, brimming with rewards awaiting those who assist the Bears scattered across the map.

In this guide, we’ll unveil the locations of these splendid gifts, ensuring you can swiftly uncover and claim their Bee Swarm Simulator treasures.

Present locations in Bee Swarm Simulator

Speak with the Bears and complete their quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 Present boxes scattered throughout the map in Bee Swarm Simulator. Unlocking these Presents involves completing a specific number of quests assigned by the Bears positioned across the map. Some are accessible early on while others demand you complete a variety of tough challenges. We’ve provided the locations of each of these presents along with the required number of quests to complete.

All present locations

Edition Number Present Location NPC Quest 01 Marigold Gift Box Placed next to the Ladybug Field. Complete three Bear quests 02 Chartreuse Gift Box Found next to the Ticket Tent in the starting area. Complete four Bear quests 03 Chart Rose Gift Box Head inside the Retro Swam Challenge to find the gift on the right side of the battlefield. Complete five Bear quests 04 Woodland Gift Box Cross the 15 Badge gate and turn left to find the Present in the corner. Complete six Bear quests 05 Fluorescent Gift Box Head inside the Hive Hub to find the Present box smudged behind the Sticker Box. Complete seven Bear quests 06 Minty Gift Box Reach the top of the Pro Shop to find the present glistening in a neon green color. Complete eight Bear quests 07 Sweet-n-Sour Gift Box Head inside the small pathway of the Gummy Bee to spot the Present placed across the red lava. Complete nine Bear quests 08 Pokey Gift Box Cross the 35 Badge gate to find the Present placed on the left, right above the ledge. Complete 10 Bear quests 09 Glass Gift Box Cross the Wind Shrine and travel to the Nectar Condenser to spot the present. Complete 11 Bear quests 10 Celestial Gift Box Complete the Hive Hub platform puzzle and reach the top to find the Present. Complete 12 Bear quests 11 Mythic Gift Box Climb on top of the Dapper Bear’s Shop to spot the Present box. Complete 13 Bear quests 12 Festive Gift Box Cross the 30 Badge gate and look behind the Beesmas Decoration to find the Gift Box. Complete 14 Bear quests 13 Mondo Gift Box Parachute to the Mountain Top Shop to find the last Present box in Bee Swarm Simulator. Complete 16 Bear quests

