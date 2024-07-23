Bee Swarm Simulator is celebrating Beesmas. Beesmas is just like Christmas, except it takes place in July and there’s not much snow. Well, not the kind you might be used to, anyway.

One of the coolest things you can do during Beesmas is play Winter Memory Match, so here’s how to unlock Winter Memory Match in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Before you unlock Winter Memory Match in Bee Swarm Simulator

Time to collect some pollen for Beesmas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can play Winter Memory Match in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, you first need to make your way to Spirit Bear. That’s easier said than done, especially if you’re a new player. Spirit Bear is located at the top of several platforms on the right when you’re facing the hive area.

Needless to say, to get to Spirit Bear, you need to make some progress in the game. If you’re a free player, this is probably going to take a few days of playing. We highly recommend joining the Bee Swarm Simulator Roblox group (it’s free) and taking advantage of all the Bee Swarm Simulator codes, which give you a nice boost.

Start collecting Pollen, converting it into Honey, upgrading your equipment, and hatching more Bees. Most importantly, try to do several quests at the same time because many quests have the same objectives, and you can make progress on several of them at once.

After you’re able to reach Spirit Bear, you are one step closer to unlocking the Winter Memory Match.

Winter Memory Match: How to unlock in Bee Swarm Simulator

It’s a lot of fun even though it costs 100 Snowflakes. Screenshot by Hoops The Bee

To unlock the Winter Memory Match in Bee Swarm Simulator, you need to finish Spirit Bear’s quest called “Spirit Bear’s Galentine’s Shrine.” This is a long and fairly annoying laundry list of tasks you need to complete. In other words, it’s just like all other quests in Bee Swarm Simulator, only longer.

You’ll need to collect several million pollen from each colored flower, collect different types of tokens, and donate items to the Wind Shrine.

Our best advice is to not stress to much over the list and just play the game as you normally would. Try working on two or three things at once and slowly make your way though the list. The further you are in the game, the easier this will be.

After you finish the list, return to Spirit Bear to hand in the quest, and you’ll unlock the ability to play Winter Memory Match. You can play this minigame whenever you want, but you need to spend 100 Snowflakes for each attempt. Don’t neglect this minigame because you can win some pretty awesome stuff, including premium items.

