Floors Have Teeth codes (June 2024)

Better watch where you step.
Published: Jun 10, 2024

Floors Have Teeth is a first-person survival horror game on Roblox. You can play the game alone or with friends, and while you don’t need to buy anything to boost your experience, there are a few extra premium items you can get.

Here are all the known codes for Floors Have Teeth.

All codes in Floors Have Teeth

Floors Have Teeth Store in Roblox
There isn’t a way to enter codes in Floors Have Teeth yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there are no available codes for Roblox Floors Have Teeth. At the time of writing, the game has one chapter available (that lasts around one to two hours). The second chapter is in the works, but it’s not clear when it might be released.

Get a free skin in Floors Have Teeth

Even though you can’t use codes in Floors Have Teeth, you can still get a free skin if you join the developer’s Roblox group. In the Roblox Group options, search for Apparition Pictures. Join the group and load Floors Have Teeth. From the main menu, start a new single or multiplayer game, and you can choose the Noah in Onesie skin. You won’t be able to see this skin (because the game is in first person), but your friends will if you play a multiplayer game.

Floors Have Teeth all premium items

While you can play the game alone or with friends completely free, you can still buy a few extra items using Robux. These won’t give you a huge benefit but if you like the game and want to support the development, these are nice to have. Here are all the premium items you can get in Floors Have Teeth.

Item NamePrice
Brighter Flashlight99 R$
Julia skin199 R$
Run Faster99 R$
