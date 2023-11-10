Anime Fighters Simulator codes (November 2023)

All your favorite heroes in one place! Redeem Anime Fighters Simulator codes as soon as you can!

No matter your favorite franchise, Anime Fighters Simulator has you covered. With 50 unique worlds and an impressive ensemble of anime heroes, the game takes players on a ride from the planet of Namek all the way to the Alabasta kingdom.

The huge number of characters to unlock is both a blessing and a curse for collectionists. Discovering late-game Worlds demands a tedious grind, but you can take a shortcut by redeeming Anime Fighters Simulator codes. With the help of boosts and tokens, you’ll blitz through the levels in an instant. If you like this game, visit our Anime Champions Simulator codes article and grab freebies in that game as well!

All Anime Fighters Simulator codes list

Anime Fighters Simulator codes (Working)

SorryForBugs —Redeem for x2 Super Luck Boosts and x2 Super Drops Boosts (New)

—Redeem for x2 Super Luck Boosts and x2 Super Drops Boosts DungeonCDRESET —Redeem for a Dungeon Token

—Redeem for a Dungeon Token TheAbyss —Redeem for 1 Dungeon Token, 1 Super XP Boost, 10 Passive Tokens, 1 Super Damage Boost, 3 Luck Boosts, 10 Requiem Tokens, and a dungeon cooldown reset!

—Redeem for 1 Dungeon Token, 1 Super XP Boost, 10 Passive Tokens, 1 Super Damage Boost, 3 Luck Boosts, 10 Requiem Tokens, and a dungeon cooldown reset! RobloxFixed?? —Redeem for x2 Passive Transfer Tokens, x2 Super Drop Boost, and x2 Super Time Boosts

—Redeem for x2 Passive Transfer Tokens, x2 Super Drop Boost, and x2 Super Time Boosts Update44! —Redeem for 1 Passive Transfer Token

—Redeem for 1 Passive Transfer Token QOLPatch —Redeem for 2 Super Time Boost and 2 Super Luck Boost

—Redeem for 2 Super Time Boost and 2 Super Luck Boost Sub2Codenex —Redeeming this code will get you a 10-minute Luck Boost

—Redeeming this code will get you a 10-minute Luck Boost 1MILLIONLIKES! —Redeem for x10 Passive Transfer Tokens and x1 Super Drop Boost

—Redeem for x10 Passive Transfer Tokens and x1 Super Drop Boost SubToFminusmic —Redeem for 2x Shiny Potions

—Redeem for 2x Shiny Potions Insane1Million —Redeem for x1 Super Luck Boost, x1 Super Drop Boost, x10 Passive Tokens, X1 Super DMG Boost, x1 Super Yen Boost, and x1 Defense Token

—Redeem for x1 Super Luck Boost, x1 Super Drop Boost, x10 Passive Tokens, X1 Super DMG Boost, x1 Super Yen Boost, and x1 Defense Token ResetDungeonCD —Redeem for a free dungeon reset

—Redeem for a free dungeon reset Kekeke —Redeem for x1 Time Boost, x1 Transfer Token, and x1 Drop Boost

—Redeem for x1 Time Boost, x1 Transfer Token, and x1 Drop Boost SaopauloW —Redeem for 1 DMG Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Shiny Boost

—Redeem for 1 DMG Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Shiny Boost 25kPlayers! —Redeem for 25x Passive Tokens, a Shiny Potion, and a Dungeon Token

—Redeem for 25x Passive Tokens, a Shiny Potion, and a Dungeon Token WorldAtWar —Redeem for x1 Dungeon Token, x10 Passive Tokens, x5 Drop Boosts, x1 Super Yen Boost, and x1 Defense Token

—Redeem for x1 Dungeon Token, x10 Passive Tokens, x5 Drop Boosts, x1 Super Yen Boost, and x1 Defense Token DelayedHalloween —Redeem for 5 Passive Tokens

—Redeem for 5 Passive Tokens SorryUpdate46! —Redeem for x5 Passive Transfer Tokens and x2 Super Time Boosts

—Redeem for x5 Passive Transfer Tokens and x2 Super Time Boosts !Update47! —Redeem for x2 Passive Transfer Tokens, x2 Super Drop Boost, and x2 Super Time Boosts

—Redeem for x2 Passive Transfer Tokens, x2 Super Drop Boost, and x2 Super Time Boosts sulley1m —Redeem for Luck Boost and Damage Boost (Requirement: joining the Roblox group)

—Redeem for Luck Boost and Damage Boost AFSComeback —Redeem for 2 Dungeon Tokens

—Redeem for 2 Dungeon Tokens BlastOff2023 —Redeem for 1 Super Time Boost and 1 Super Luck Boost

—Redeem for 1 Super Time Boost and 1 Super Luck Boost BrazilOnTOP —Redeem for 3x Avatar Coins

—Redeem for 3x Avatar Coins SorryForDelay!!! —Redeem for 2 Transfer Tokens

—Redeem for 2 Transfer Tokens !BOSSSTUDIO! —Redeem for a 15-minute Luck Boost

—Redeem for a 15-minute Luck Boost otrademark —Redeeming this code will get you a Divine Fruit

—Redeeming this code will get you a Divine Fruit KingIsBack —Redeem for a 15-min Luck Boost

—Redeem for a 15-min Luck Boost CastlevaniaHype —Redeem for 5 Passive Tokens

—Redeem for 5 Passive Tokens BillionVisits —Redeem for 1 Super Luck Boost, 1 Super Drop Boost, 1 Illusionist Ticket, 50 Passive Tokens, 1 Dungeon Token, and 25 Requiem Tokens

—Redeem for 1 Super Luck Boost, 1 Super Drop Boost, 1 Illusionist Ticket, 50 Passive Tokens, 1 Dungeon Token, and 25 Requiem Tokens UPDATE45! —Redeem for x5 Passive Transfer Tokens

—Redeem for x5 Passive Transfer Tokens Update44Released —Redeem for 1 Super Time Boost

—Redeem for 1 Super Time Boost ToadBoi —Redeeming this code will get you a 10-minute Luck Boost

—Redeeming this code will get you a 10-minute Luck Boost SummerEvent2 —Redeem for x1 Dungeon Token, x3 Luck Boosts, x1 Super Yen Boost, and x1 Clone Token

—Redeem for x1 Dungeon Token, x3 Luck Boosts, x1 Super Yen Boost, and x1 Clone Token !Update48! —Redeem for 2 Boosts and 2 Super Drops

—Redeem for 2 Boosts and 2 Super Drops 1MilFaves —Redeeming this code will get you Yen and XP Boosts

—Redeeming this code will get you Yen and XP Boosts !Update46! —Redeem for x2 Passive Transfer Tokens, x2 Super Drop Boost, and x2 Super Time Boosts

—Redeem for x2 Passive Transfer Tokens, x2 Super Drop Boost, and x2 Super Time Boosts SummerEvent —Redeem for x1 Super Luck Boost, x3 DMG Boosts, x10 Passive Tokens, x1 Super Yen Boost, and x10 Summer Passive Tokens

—Redeem for x1 Super Luck Boost, x3 DMG Boosts, x10 Passive Tokens, x1 Super Yen Boost, and x10 Summer Passive Tokens Update49 —Redeem for x2 Passive Transfer Tokens, x2 Super Drop Boost, and x2 Super Time Boosts

—Redeem for x2 Passive Transfer Tokens, x2 Super Drop Boost, and x2 Super Time Boosts RealDaireb —Redeem for free boosts and rewards

—Redeem for free boosts and rewards BuffPatch —Redeem for 1 Super Time Boost

—Redeem for 1 Super Time Boost BronzePiece_ —Redeem for x2 XP Boosts

—Redeem for x2 XP Boosts HAPPYHALLOWEEN —Redeem for 5 Passive Tokens

—Redeem for 5 Passive Tokens Sub2Veyar—Redeem for a 10-minute Luck Boost

Anime Fighters Simulator codes (Expired)

VirtualCastle

520KLIKES

Thanks600k

KingdomFour

Update25.3

Christmas

CurseHigh

RealDaireb

LandOfGuts

Craftbug

FourthOfJuly

FlameCity

Underworld

ChimeraIsland

SlimeyIsland

UpdateDelaySad

SorcererEmpire

800klikes

ShutdownCode

PsychicCity

Pog125k

FashionEmpire

700klikes

Sulley100k

Pog400k

SlayerCorps

UpdateDelay

Sulley500k

ManyLikes

Magic100k

Sulley300k

NinjaCity

DungeonRefund3

TheHole

Awesome50k

HalfBillion

SuperLikes

AttackOfGiants

CrimeIsland

SCity

EpicCode

Update41

PassiveBug2

PassiveBug

AFSAnniversary

Nice200k

ChuggaChugga

Lucky30k

Thanks900k

MegaLikes

2k22

MiniUpdatePog

100kRecord

AFSAnniversary

SoulAcademy

AlchemyLand

TicketCode

NinjaCityRaid

IceWastes

LuckIsland

DivineColosseum

Super75k

UTADROP

cyclxnee

DestinyIsland

WorldOfGames

Gold500k

EmptyWorld

TimeTravelTokyo

HeroAcademy

Sulley

Almost100k

Yeet250k

ThanksGiving

OrcaPrison

GhoulCity

SpookyIsland

Update42

DungeonRefund2

How to redeem codes in Anime Fighters Simulator

Redeeming codes in Anime Fighters Simulator is simple. Follow the steps below:

Redeem codes by clicking here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Anime Fighters Simulator in Roblox. Press the Twitter button on the left side of the screen. Type your code into the Enter Code Here text box. Click the green button to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Anime Fighters Simulator codes?

Bookmarking this page is the most convenient way to get the latest Anime Fighters Simulator codes. We search through all the official sources daily, so come back occasionally to see what we’ve added.

If you want to do your own research, a great starting point is the Anime Fighters Discord community. Sometimes, you can find a stray code on the developer’s YouTube channel (@Theboss_Brandon) and X account (@Boss_StudioRBLX).

Why are my Anime Fighters Simulator codes not working?

Some Anime Fighters Simulator codes will only work if you follow the developers’ social media accounts. The game will give you a pop message about the requirements, but we’ll also add the note in the brackets.

More common problems you may encounter are invalid and expired codes. The first thing you need to do is to check your spelling. Since Anime Fighters Simulator codes tend to get complicated, we recommend copying them from our list. If your spelling seems fine, but still no freebies, your code isn’t valid anymore. Let us know in the comments so we can investigate and update our article.

Other ways to get Yen in Anime Fighters Simulator

Anime Fighters Simulator will reward you with boosts and tokens, but you’ll still need the main currency, Yen. Currently, the only way to earn Yen is by defeating enemies. The more damage you deal, the better your reward will be. Complete Time Trials for the best payoff, and don’t forget to solve Quests to claim more Yen Boosts.

What is Anime Fighters Simulator?

Anime Fighters Simulator is a popular Roblox fighting experience where you collect and train your heroes to unlock their full potential. The game features many iconic characters from well-known and beloved franchises, such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Attack on Titan. Discover new worlds, defeat countless enemies, and save the day by completing the Quests.

Explore more articles in our Roblox Codes section and learn how to claim freebies in other favorite titles across all genres!