All brick locations in Fisch

There are three white-colored Bricks you can find in Fisch, and they are an essential part of your quest to get the rare Brick Rod.

Roblox’s Fisch developer started a scavenger hunt with cryptic clues and riddles for players to decipher and find their way to the rare Brick Rod, which has the highest control among all the fishing rods in the game. Finding the first three white bricks is how you start your journey toward unlocking this powerful rod, but they’re very hidden in different islands. If you’re having trouble finding them, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything that you need to know about all the locations of the Fisch’s bricks.

All White Brick locations Guide in Fisch

To start finding all the white bricks, visit three islands: the Ancient Isles, Roslit Volcano, and the Vertigo, which can only be reached by using a whirlpool. You can spawn your boat using the Shipwright NPC and start your journey to find these hidden bricks. You don’t need to find the bricks in a particular order, so just click all of them to interact with them.

Ancient Isles

It’s in the secret cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look closely in the wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the white brick in Ancient Isles, make your way to the island after carefully dodging the sea mines and rocks. After that, use the zip line to go past the waterfall and keep climbing the mountain. Once you reach the Meteorologist NPC, keep climbing the hill and go toward the right. Once you spot a pink flower after being high on the mountain, drop down and find the fence on the edge of the hill.

Beyond the fence, you should be able to find a secret cave where you’ll also find the Phoenix Rod and you the white brick on the left wall. It blends in quite well with the environment, but you can find it when you look at it. Click on it and it should sparkle, meaning you’re ready to move on and find the next brick.

Roslit Volcano

Look at the corner after crossing the lava on the top of Roslit. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s tucked away in the corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you completed Santa’s Quests last year, you already know where this is going. Make your way to Roslit and walk straight to take a right. Now, find the small cave that takes you inside the Volcano and start your climb to the top. Try not to fall into the lava as it’ll burn you to death. Once you make your way to the top of the Roslit Volcano, go to the right side and find the find the white brick in the corner.

Alternatively, you can also start your climb from the backside of the volcano using multiple jumps to quickly climb the volcano and reach the top. This way, you can mitigate the risk of dying from the lava, but finding the right angle is a difficult task.

The Depths

Use the Depths key to enter the area and locate the last brick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Depths is the region inside the whirlpool, and to get there, you need to go to Vertigo, the same place where you’d purchase the Noctural Rod. There, you need to fill your Vertigo bestiary and get the key to the Depths. Once you’ve completed that step by collecting all the Vertigo fish, you can directly talk to the NPC and he’ll let you into the Depths region.

The Depths is usually a very dark place, so we recommend you increase your brightness to see clearly through the biome. Now, make your way to the Angler NPC and go left from there to find the final white brick on the ground in the middle of a crack.

After you’ve interacted with these three white bricks, you need to wait for the Summer season and get the appropriate fish and title before you can speak to the Minish NPC to get the Brick Rod in your collection.

