Wolfe Glick reveals huge secret after winning Pokémon EUIC with iconic Perish Trap team

Wolfe Glick just won the Pokémon Europe International Championships (EUIC), the largest in-person Pokémon tournament ever—and he did so with an updated version of his viral “Wolfey con perish” team.

On the VGC side of Pokémon EUIC, the masters grand finals came down to former world champion Wolfe Glick and Dyl Yeomans. It was a battle of past and future Paradox Pokémon, with Glick running Koraidon against Yeomans’ Miraidon, and it couldn’t have been a closer finish.

2025 is for wolves. Image via The Pokémon Company

After losing the first game to Yeoman, Glick had to claw his way back in games two and three. Ultimately, it was Glick’s beloved Incineroar left standing on the field in game three to lead the former world champ to yet another international title. In addition to Incineroar, his team included Koraidon, Flutter Mane, Amoonguss, Scream Tail, and Gothitelle—a good mix of strong meta threats and off-meta picks.

What’s interesting about the finals match is that Glick chose to leave behind the two Pokémon responsible for the Perish Trap mode—Scream Tail and Gothitelle. The idea with this “Wolfey con perish” team is to have Scream Tail use Perish Song and trap the opponent’s Pokémon on the field with Gothitelle’s Shadow Tag ability. Throughout the tournament, he brilliantly maneuvered his team to set up the Perish Trap and get into a winning position, bringing him all the way to the finals.

But despite all the hype around “Wolfey con perish,” Glick proved in the finals match that he could win with or without that deadly strategy. After all, Yeomans’ Single Strike Urshifu would have had a favorable matchup against Gothitelle with its signature Wicked Blow and Unseen Fist. So instead, Glick brought Koraidon, Incineroar, Amoonguss, and Flutter Mane along with the sun to all three games.

EUIC was not, however, the only major tournament Glick won using “Wolfey con perish” in the past three months. Back in December, he won Toronto Regionals with the adorable Politoed bringing both Perish Song and the rain. Then, in his post-finals interview, Glick dropped a bombshell, revealing he was also the mysterious player who had won the recent online Global Challenge with over 10,000 competitors. This shows consistent, top-tier gameplay that is so difficult to achieve in competitive Pokémon VGC, and Glick has once again proven he’s one of the best and most decorated trainers to ever play the game.

