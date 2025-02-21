Pokémon EUIC meta is looking like Worlds 2024 all over again

The Pokémon Europe International Championships (EUIC) are underway in London, and the VGC meta looks eerily similar to the one we saw back at Worlds 2024.

Recommended Videos

Half a year ago, the best Pokémon VGC players traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii to compete at the 2024 World Championships, bringing strong meta threats like Urshifu, Incineroar, Calyrex, and Miraidon. Fast-forward to EUIC (Feb. 21 to 23), and we’re seeing a very similar meta based on the usage stats from day one of the event.

Yes, Urshifu and Incineroar are still dominating VGC. Image via The Pokémon Company

Just as Urshifu topped the usage charts at Worlds, the bear is still going strong at EUIC with a 55.3 percent usage rate among all competitors. Other familiar faces from Worlds are Incineroar, Amoonguss, Ogerpon, Rillaboom, and Raging Bolt.

Calyrex is everywhere. Image via The Pokémon Company

Meanwhile, EUIC’s restricted Pokémon usage chart is nearly identical to the one from Worlds day two. In fact, it’s the same eight most popular restricted Pokémon: Calyrex Shadow Rider, Calyrex Ice Rider, Miraidon, Zamazenta, Terapagos, Kyogre, Koraidon, and Groudon. The only difference is that Miraidon has stolen Calyrex Ice Rider’s second-place spot at EUIC.

To top it off, the 2024 World Champion, Luca Ceribelli, is once again rocking with the same six Pokémon that helped him win in Honolulu: Miraidon, Ogerpon Hearthflame, Urshifu Rapid Strike, Iron Hands, Whimsicott, and Farigiraf. That’s right—the beloved giraffe has the opportunity to earn another huge title, and we’re here for it. With Ceribelli’s win on stream during Swiss round two, he’s shown that these same Pokémon are still dominating the meta six months later.

Can this team win EUIC after winning Worlds? Image via The Pokémon Company

There’s a valid reason why the meta looks like it hasn’t changed in so long. EUIC is using the same format as last season’s Worlds—Regulation G—even though a newer Regulation (Reg H) was introduced between these two events. It’s unclear why the VGC meta was forced to switch to Reg H for a few major tournaments, including the Latin America International Championships (LAIC), before returning to Reg G.

We’re stuck with Reg G for at least another two months before it ends in April. Hopefully, the next new format will give us a fresh meta to look forward to for the North America International Championships (NAIC) and Worlds later this year.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy