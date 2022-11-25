Where to find Dondozo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Completing the Pokédex is the ultimate goal of all trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While you can complete a majority of your collection by adventuring around the map, you may never encounter some Pokémon unless you visit the lands they generally spawn in.

Dondozo fits this description, and it also comes with a unique interaction. When Dondozo is paired up with a Tatsugiri in a duo battle, its abilities get boosted by Tatsugiri, making them a fun pairing to experiment with.

Where do you find Dondozo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Players can find Dondozo in Casseroya Lake on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Dondozo only appears in this single lake, so you’re likely to have an easy time finding it if you’re geared for the occasion.

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

While most Water-type Pokémon appear in multiple locations, Dondozo is an exception with a single spot. If you haven’t caught Tatsugiri to combo it with Dondozo, you should also look into where to catch Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet once you get your hands on a Dondozo.

Unlike Dondozo, Tatsugiri comes in three forms: Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy. The Order Up stat bonus will depend on Tatsugiri’s form. One trip to Casseroya Lake should be enough to capture both Pokémon, but catching the Tatsugiri type you want will require a few tries.

When you have the two ready to battle, you’ll need to team them up and join a battle to see their true potential.