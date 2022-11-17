When Pokémon are capable of synergizing with each other, normally it’s through moves or Abilities that they have access to. But in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, one pair of Pokémon has a unique way of interacting.

Tatsugiri, the Mimicry Pokémon, may just appear to be based on a small piece of sushi, but its true potential lies within its connection to another Pokémon, Dondozo, which it can activate through its Commander Ability. Tatsugiri appears in three separate forms depending on where it was caught, but they all possess the same stats and a Dragon/Water-typing.

With the Commander Ability, Tatsugiri will hop inside the mouth of an ally Dondozo on the field—only working in double battles—granting a boost to all of Dondozo’s stats by two stages. However, Tatsugiri is unable to be attacked while in Dondozo’s mouth and cannot be switched out from the field.

Where to catch Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy form Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The three different forms of Tatsugiri—Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy—are located in the same zone of the Paldea region, though they inhabit different areas of that location. Depending on the form, Dondozo’s signature move, Order Up, will boost a different stat after dealing damage to an opponent.

Players must travel to the Casseroya Lake in the northwestern corner of Paldea in order to locate Tatsugiri, which will primarily be found within the water, but sometimes will venture onto land. However, players should be cautious when approaching this area as it is home to a number of high-level wild Pokémon, with Tatsugiri itself being a formidable opponent as a Dragon-type.

Should players be looking for a specific form of Tatsugiri, it’s best that they take their time to explore Casseroya Lake and all it has to offer.