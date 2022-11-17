Though the Pokémon series has been ongoing for over 25 years, various type combinations have yet to be seen, leaving players guessing as to what unique creatures could eventually hold these combinations. Thanks to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a long-awaited type pairing has made its debut.

Capsakid, the Spicy Pepper Pokémon, may only be a Grass-type, but its evolution Scovillain is the first in the history of the franchise to boast both the Grass and Fire-types simultaneously—and what better way to do so than with a Pokémon based on a pepper.

Many inhabitants of the Paldea region enjoy the company of a Capsakid for the spiciness of its front teeth, which can be shed and used in different types of cuisines. But locating this tiny Pokémon is more of a task than players may realize, as it only calls certain areas of Paldea home.

How to find and catch Capsakid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The Pokédex lists Capsakid as living near “mountainous areas and deserts,” of which are primarily located in the western part of Paldea.

They can most commonly be found to the northwest of Cortondo, home of one of the first few gyms that players will likely find as they adventure through the region. They are not restricted to any small area, however, as this mountainous region is full of the Spicy Pepper Pokémon.

Players may find it difficult to locate one though due to their incredibly small size, which allows them to blend into the tall grass. But, if players can add this Pokémon to their team, all they’ll need is a Fire Stone, and soon, they will have access to the powerful Scovillain.