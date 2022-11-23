Iron Jugulis is a new Paradox Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It is a futuristic relative of Hydreigon, the pseudo-legendary Dark and Dragon-type Pokémon introduced in Generation V.

It looks quite different from its predecessor, as you’d expect from a futuristic Pokémon. It has some semblance to a dragon but looks more vibrant and geometric with shades of pink, purple, and black.

If you want to catch Iron Jugulis, there’s only one place to find it—and it has some prerequisites.

How to find Iron Jugulis in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only place you’ll find Iron Jugulis is in the Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero), an endgame zone that can only be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

There’s another prerequisite, too: it’s exclusive to Pokémon Violet.

If you have finished the main storyline and own Violet, it’s worth catching one. Iron Jugulis is a formidable force in battle, and you’ll need it to complete the Pokédex.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Paradox Pokémon are a new and exciting addition to the endgame. It means players have an extra thing to do once they finish the story, and that’s catching them all.

There are 16 in total, eight of which are ancient relatives, and eight of which are future relatives. The former are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, and the latter are exclusive to Pokémon Violet.