Real-life Pokémon Fossil Museum has fans impressed, but extremely confused

Just like in the Pokémon games, there exists an actual Pokémon Fossil Museum exhibit that has been featured in multiple museums across Japan. As impressive as it is, however, there’s something off about one fossil Pokémon in particular.

One section of the exhibit caused some confusion among fans. A fan who visited the museum shared a photo of an Aurorus skeleton on Aug. 24, showing off the Rock/Ice Fossil Pokémon’s bone structure, but there’s something weird about it—Aurorus’ famous sails are included on the model as though they’re also made of out bone.

This doesn’t add up when you look back at Aurorus’ appearances in the games and anime. Its sails clearly flow in a fluttery motion that wouldn’t be possible if they were huge bones. As one fan pointed out, it’s clarified on one of the posters that the sails are not in fact bones.

Some fans believe the sails might only be included on the model for the visual effect—otherwise, it’d be much harder to tell what long-necked Pokémon it is. After all, the sails are the most defining feature of Aurorus and its preevolution, Amaura. And let’s not forget their fossil is known as the “Sail Fossil” because it’s literally Amaura’s fossilized sail. Others just likened it to a wild Halloween decoration.

Taking inspiration from the Pewter Museum of Science and the Oreburgh Mining Museum, real-life museums around Japan have been featuring a fun Fossil Pokémon exhibit since 2021. In the exhibit, fans can learn more about their favorite Fossil Pokémon and compare them to their prehistoric counterparts.

Fossil Pokémon are staples of the franchise. In most of the mainline games, you can find fossils during your adventure and have them restored into powerful prehistoric Pokémon like Aerodactyl and Dracovish. Some regions, like Kanto and Sinnoh, even have fossil museums where the magic all happens.

For example, if you take a virtual tour of the exhibit, you’ll find Tyrantrum’s skeleton model next to a Tarbosaurus, a close relative of the Tyrannosaurus. Based on the models, the Pokémon and the dinosaur are roughly around the same size.

Regardless, the Pokémon Fossil Museum is something worth checking out for all fans, even if it’s only a virtual tour—especially if you’re someone who remembers walking through the fossil museums in the games.

