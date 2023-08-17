Pokémon TCG Paradox Rift release date confirmed, featuring Ancient and Future mechanics

The Pokémon Company provided an official release date for the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet: Paradox Rift set dropped on Aug. 17, along with a full list of rarity variants.

A Pokémon TCG mechanic that was first introduced during Worlds for the upcoming English Paradox Rift set called Ancient and Future now has an official release date. The Ancient and Future labels are based on the time period and game versions for each of the Paradox Pokémon.

Paradox Pokémon with the labels Ancient and Future can show up on Basic cards and Pokémon ex. The Ancient Pokémon focus on direct damage and Future Paradox Pokémon prefer to gain advantage through abilities and effects.

What is the Pokémon TCG Paradox Rift release date?

The English Paradox Rift Pokémon TCG set has a confirmed release date of Nov. 3, roughly one month after the launch of the Scarlet and Violet 151 set. There are a total of 180 cards included in the set, according to Serebii.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon TCG set has been revealed – Paradox Rift.

Features the newly revealed Paradox Pokémon mechanics.

Launches November 3rd 2023



Details @ https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/6uWuTFIqIq — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) August 17, 2023

Related: All Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames cards worth money

Contents of Paradox Rift Pokémon TCG set

The Paradox Rift set will contain a total of 13 Pokémon ex and seven Tera Pokémon, a type of Pokémon that was showcased in the Obsidian Flame set. Collectors have 28 Ultra Rare foil etched cards to chase after that feature full art of Pokémon ex and Trainer Supporters. And there are seven Hyper Rare gold-etched cards that are the ultimate chase cards.

Other contents within the Paradox Rift Pokémon TCG set include 34 Rare Pokémon, along with 15 Supporter and Pokémon ex cards that have a special illustration. The Paradox Rift set will feature two Elite Trainer boxes as well. One Elite Trainer box will highlight Ancient Pokémon with a Scream Tail as the promo and the second box features Future Pokémon with an Iron Bundle promo, according to Serebii.

Players and collectors can start cracking Paradox Rift booster packs starting on Nov. 3.

About the author