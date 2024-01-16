Pokémon Go Ralts Spotlight Hour event explained

Spotlight Hour for Ralts is coming to Pokémon Go, bringing a few bonuses for only an hour on Jan. 16. To make the most of the event, there’s some preparation worth doing.

From 6pm to 7pm local time, the Spotlight Hour offers a significant increase in spawn chance for Ralts, the highlighted Pokémon species for the event. To prepare better for the event, you might be wondering about the bonuses and activities available. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokémon Go Ralts Spotlight Hour event bonuses

Get prepared. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go is an event that lasts just an hour. It highlights one species that will get more spawns, and a Shiny variant is usually available. This is the case for Ralts on Jan. 16’s Spotlight Hour.

This is also the perfect opportunity to get a Shiny version of Ralts or candies to evolve it to Gardevoir or Gallade. Both forms are available in Pokémon Go, so there are a lot of candies to farm.

Starting 6pm local time, you’ll see more Ralts appear in the overworld. You’ll also win double transfer candies (for any Pokémon) as a Mystery Bonus. This bonus changes for each Spotlight Hour.

To make the most out of Ralts’ Spotlight Hour, we recommend saving your Pokéballs and your daily Adventure Incense use to activate it when it starts. Explore your neighborhood to catch Ralts, but don’t forget other Pokémon. You can always earn more candies when transferring the ones you catch during the hour.