All Pokémon Go Spotlight Hours (November 2022)

Every Pokémon and bonus that will be featured in the weekly events.

Every month, Pokémon Go has a set of special events called Spotlight Hours that run each Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm local time.

These are much smaller events that work as mini-Community Days and showcase one specific species of Pokémon each week by boosting its spawn rates. They also include special boosts that give useful bonuses like double capture XP or Candy during the event period.

There can be anywhere from four to five Spotlight Hours per month depending on how many Tuesdays are on the calendar month and how Niantic wants to roll things out.

Typically, Spotlight Hours will reflect ongoing events and work as add-ons by giving players a chance to capture multiple Pokémon of a similar nature, such as Johto Pokémon spawning near or during a Johto event.

For November, players are getting a little more variety in Pokémon that will be spawning. With cooler weather blanketing most of the U.S., players will have a great excuse to go outside and go catch some Pokémon every Tuesday this month. Players can also catch a Zorua starting in October during weekly Spotlight Hours.