Pokémon Go players hyped for Bagon Community Day Classic still longing for Mega addition

The next Pokémon Go Community Day Classic will feature popular Dragon-type Pokémon Bagon and while the event has the community singing praises, there’s one layup that continues to go missing—a Mega Raid.

Trainers just want Community Day Pokémon to get their Mega evolution showcased in Mega Raids, and who can really blame them? Mega Salamence isn’t only one of the most popular Mega-type Pokémon in the game, but it has also been around for a long time. We can all agree its addition to Mega Raids would be perfect for a Bagon community day, right?

It’s Mega strong and Mega cool. Image via The Pokémon Company and Niantic

Bagon Community Day is set to take place on April 7, and details as to what raids will be active at that time are yet to be revealed. Pokémon Go players discussed the upcoming event on Reddit, in particular the absence of any Mega Raids for Bagon, noting that in the past the closest we’ve gotten is Mega Energy made available through Community Day Classic research. As of right now, no rewards of this kind have been announced for Bagon Community Day—but it remains a possibility.

Mega Raids are the ultimate way to earn Mega Energy as defeating their powerful Pokémon rewards between 150 and 250 of the resource each time. Evolving Salamence into its Mega form costs 300 Mega Energy and it will remain in this state for eight hours. After that, you’ll need to grind and use Mega Energy again.

Many players have missed out on Mega Raids over the years so when a Pokémon that has a Mega Evolution is featured, as players rightfully noted, it would make a great way for trainers to catch up on those missed opportunities. Perhaps, with players making their voices heard, Niantic may be swayed to include these Mega Evolutions in future Community Day Classic events.

Mega or not, Bagon Community Day is going to be a great day for players to get their hands on Salamence which is an extremely powerful Dragon-type companion. Who knows: If you’re lucky you might even find a Shiny one.

