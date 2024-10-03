Pokémon Go Galar Expedition – All wild encounters, bonuses, and Field Research tasks

To kick off October in Pokémon Go, we have the Galar Expedition event. This is the first update to the Daily Adventure Incense since the feature was released. Multiple updates are included, and a variety of events appear throughout the event.

Recommended Videos

We have a full list of Pokémon that have increased chances to appear in the wild, the Galarian versions of Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno get their Shiny forms, there are Collection Challenges, and Zamazenta returns to raids. A lot is happening during this event, but we have the entire breakdown for you. Here’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go‘s Galar Expedition event from Oct. 4 to 11 in your local area.

All Galar Expedition wild encounters in Pokémon Go

Zamazenta returns to five-star raids, with a chance to appear in its Shiny form. Image via Niantic

Although the Daily Adventure Incense is a big part of this event, you can find several wild Pokémon spawning while you explore your local neighborhood. These wild Pokémon have a chance to appear during Pokémon Go‘s Galar Expedition. If you’ve wanted to earn additional candies for these Pokémon, now is the perfect time to catch them, and add more to your growing collection.

Here’s a full list of all wild Pokémon you can expect to find during Pokémon Go‘s Galar Expeditions. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to the name of any Pokémon that also has a chance to appear in their Shiny form.

Abra*

Absol*

Aron*

Beldum*

Chansey*

Dedenne*

Emolga*

Foongus*

Magnemite*

Nidoran (female)*

Nidoran (male)*

Shinx*

Spheal*

Wailmer*

Wooloo*

All Galar Expedition bonuses in Pokémon Go

Unfortunately, there are few notable bonuses for the Galar Expedition event. Unlike previous events, passive bonuses are typically available to all Pokémon Go players. This time around, there won’t be any new ones. The only notable things available to all players is the Collection Challenges, the Field Research tasks, and the specific wild Pokémon encounters.

There is a Team Rocket take over event happening from Oct. 8 to 11 to close out the event, which does feature bonuses. These provide more chances to find Team Rocket grunts at Poké Stops and from balloons, and any Charged TM you use on a Shadow Pokémon can help them forget to used Frustration. However, you have to wait for Oct. 8 for these bonuses to take effect.

The big thing about the Galar Expedition event is the Daily Adventure Incense changes coming to Pokémon Go. The overall feature remains the same, but new Pokémon can now appear when you use your Daily Adventure Incense. You won’t be able to encounter them all during the 15-minute timer of your Daily Adventure Incense, but we expect to hear reports of new Pokémon spawning when you use it. Niantic has teased that these rotating Pokémon will continue to appear moving forward, and we can expect additional changes.

All new Shiny Pokémon

There are a handful of new Shiny Pokémon you can expect to find when the Galar Expedition starts on Oct. 4. Even after the event, they should have a chance to appear in their Shiny version when you encounter these Pokémon.

Here’s the full of all new Shiny Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go.

All Field Research tasks and rewards for Galar Expedition in Pokémon Go

You can get a series of event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards during the Galar Expedition event. You can grab these at any Poké Stop or Gym you spin, so long as you have a spare Field Research available. Here’s a full breakdown of every event-exclusive Field Research task and reward you can get during Pokémon Go’s Galar Expedition.

Field Research task Rewards Explore 1 km Nidoran (male and female), Abra, or Spheal encounters Explore 5 km Chansey or Absol encounters Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms 2,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, or a Foongus encounter

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy