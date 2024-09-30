Pokémon Go all Raids schedule (October 2024) Raid Hours, Shadow Raids, Mega Raids

It’s a spooky month in Pokémon Go, with the usual Halloween suspects appearing throughout October in Five-Star and Mega Raids.

If you have been an active Pokémon Go player for several years now, you know Halloween means the return of Darkrai and Giratina, who can’t seem to escape Halloween raid duty. There is one pleasant surprise for players, though, with the addition of a popular Galar legendary Pokémon getting its shiny debut to kickstart the month.

Outside of the Five-Star offerings, there’s a lot for you to look forward to, with four Mega Raids and several Raid Hours to whet every trainer’s appetite.

All Pokémon Go 5-Star Raid bosses (October 2024)

5-Star Raid boss Raid schedule Can it be shiny? Zamazenta Start: Oct. 4

End: Oct. 14 Yes Giratina (Origin Form) Start: Oct. 14

End: Oct. 28 Yes Darkrai Start: Oct. 28

End: Nov. 4 Yes

Five-Star Raids usually appear at 10am local time for each start date and end at 8pm local time on the end date.

All Pokémon Go Mega Raid bosses (October 2024)

Mega Raid boss Raid schedule Can it be Shiny? Mega Blaziken Start: Oct. 4

End: Oct. 14 Yes Mega Sableye Start: Oct. 14

End: Oct. 28 Yes Mega Banette Start: Oct. 28

End: Nov. 4 Yes

Like Five-Star raids, Mega Raids usually begin at 10am. local time on each start date and end at 8pm local time on the end date.

All Pokémon Go Shadow Raid bosses (October 2024)

Shadow Raid boss Raid schedule Can it be Shiny? Shadow Entei Every weekend in September Yes

Shadow Raids only appear on weekends, with Entei highlighting October’s stacked schedule.

All Pokémon Go Raid hours schedule (October 2024)

Raid Hours boss Raid schedule Can it be Shiny? Zacian Oct. 2. Yes Zamazenta Oct. 9 Yes Giratina (Origin Form) Oct. 16 Yes Giratina (Origin Form) Oct. 23 Yes Darkrai Oct. 30

Yes

Raid Hours are different from usual Raids. From 6pm to 7pm local time, every Gym in the area has the showcased Pokémon on offer, giving you a ton of different raids to try and get a Pokémon you are after or secure its Shiny form before it disappears.

On top of the above raids, a Mega Raid Day is scheduled for Oct. 12 from 2pm to 5pm local time. The Pokémon featured during the raid day hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s unlikely to be a new Pokémon as there aren’t many Mega Pokémon left to be added in-game.

The only remaining Mega Pokémon that the Mega Day could be for are either Mega Audino, Mega Camerupt, Mega Gallade, Mega Mawile, Mega Metagross, Mega Mewtwo X, Mega Mewtwo Y, and Mega Sharpedo. And none of them fit the spooky Halloween themes of October.

