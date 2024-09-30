Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
shiny zamazenta, and shiny galar legendary birds, all make their debuts on october 4
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go all Raids schedule (October 2024) Raid Hours, Shadow Raids, Mega Raids

Halloween goodies.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 01:07 pm

It’s a spooky month in Pokémon Go, with the usual Halloween suspects appearing throughout October in Five-Star and Mega Raids.

Recommended Videos

If you have been an active Pokémon Go player for several years now, you know Halloween means the return of Darkrai and Giratina, who can’t seem to escape Halloween raid duty. There is one pleasant surprise for players, though, with the addition of a popular Galar legendary Pokémon getting its shiny debut to kickstart the month.

Outside of the Five-Star offerings, there’s a lot for you to look forward to, with four Mega Raids and several Raid Hours to whet every trainer’s appetite.

Pokémon Go all Raid full schedule, dates, and times (October 2024)

All Pokémon Go 5-Star Raid bosses (October 2024)

5-Star Raid bossRaid scheduleCan it be shiny?
ZamazentaStart: Oct. 4
End: Oct. 14		Yes
Giratina (Origin Form)Start: Oct. 14
End: Oct. 28		Yes
DarkraiStart: Oct. 28
End: Nov. 4		Yes

Five-Star Raids usually appear at 10am local time for each start date and end at 8pm local time on the end date.

All Pokémon Go Mega Raid bosses (October 2024)

Mega Raid bossRaid scheduleCan it be Shiny?
Mega BlazikenStart: Oct. 4
End: Oct. 14		Yes
Mega SableyeStart: Oct. 14
End: Oct. 28		Yes
Mega BanetteStart: Oct. 28
End: Nov. 4		Yes

Like Five-Star raids, Mega Raids usually begin at 10am. local time on each start date and end at 8pm local time on the end date.

All Pokémon Go Shadow Raid bosses (October 2024)

Shadow Raid bossRaid scheduleCan it be Shiny?
Shadow EnteiEvery weekend in SeptemberYes

Shadow Raids only appear on weekends, with Entei highlighting October’s stacked schedule.

All Pokémon Go Raid hours schedule (October 2024)

Raid Hours bossRaid scheduleCan it be Shiny?
ZacianOct. 2.Yes
ZamazentaOct. 9Yes
Giratina (Origin Form)Oct. 16Yes
Giratina (Origin Form)Oct. 23Yes
DarkraiOct. 30
Yes

Raid Hours are different from usual Raids. From 6pm to 7pm local time, every Gym in the area has the showcased Pokémon on offer, giving you a ton of different raids to try and get a Pokémon you are after or secure its Shiny form before it disappears.

On top of the above raids, a Mega Raid Day is scheduled for Oct. 12 from 2pm to 5pm local time. The Pokémon featured during the raid day hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s unlikely to be a new Pokémon as there aren’t many Mega Pokémon left to be added in-game.

The only remaining Mega Pokémon that the Mega Day could be for are either Mega Audino, Mega Camerupt, Mega Gallade, Mega Mawile, Mega Metagross, Mega Mewtwo X, Mega Mewtwo Y, and Mega Sharpedo. And none of them fit the spooky Halloween themes of October.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter