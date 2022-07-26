How to catch Galarian Moltres in Pokémon Go

The Galarian forms of Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos have flown into Pokémon Go. First discovered in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, this is the first time the Galarian forms of all three birds have been available to catch in Pokémon Go.

Galarian Moltres differs from the original fan-favorite Kantonian Moltres in its type and appearance. The Galarian form is a dual Dark/Flying type Pokémon, and has a black body with fiery red wings.

According to the Pokémon Sword and Shield dex, Galarian Moltres has a “sinister aura” and will burn its enemies down to merely a shadow of themselves.

Catching Galarian Moltres in Pokémon Go is no simple task since it only appears using one of the new Incense items released in the same update. If a player wants to catch any of the Galarian forms of the three birds, they will need to use the Daily Adventure Incense. This is a type of Incense that enables certain Pokémon to spawn when they otherwise wouldn’t. The Incense also increases spawns for a slew of other rare Pokémon.

The only way to catch Galarian Moltres is by using the Daily Adventure Incense.

Obtaining the Daily Adventure Incense requires players to complete a set of Special Research missions that are now available with the update. Once complete, the Incense will be in the player’s inventory and can be activated for only 15 minutes daily. The Daily Adventure Incense cannot be stacked with any other Incense but refreshes every day. If you didn’t spot Galarian Moltres while out adventuring today, you can always try again tomorrow.

After you’ve activated the Daily Adventure Incense, all you need to do is wait patiently to see if Galarian Moltres will show up around you. Make sure that you are aware and consistently checking your spawns while the Incense is active since once the 15-minute period is up you will have to wait until the next day to check. If you are hunting for Galarian Moltres specifically, be prepared to prioritize the Pokémon when you see it on your screen.

Galarian Moltres cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go, so don’t wait around until you see a shiny form.

Unfortunately, Galarian Moltres can be a difficult Pokémon to catch. Like Suicune, Entei, and Raikou, if the player misses the catch with the first Poké Ball, there is a 90 percent chance that Galarian Moltres will flee.

It is best to use a ball with a high catch rate to ensure that once you encounter the Pokémon, you’ll be able to get it with the first ball you throw out.