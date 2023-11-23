You can get another Master Ball in Pokémon Go, but this time you have to pay

Fret not, if you haven’t been able to get a Master Ball in Pokémon Go yet, Niantic has added a new opportunity to earn one—but you’ll have to pay eight dollars for it.

Untill Nov. 28, 2023, players will have the chance to purchase a ticket priced at $7.99 to unlock a pay-to-play Special Research. Upon completing the Special Research tasks, players will be rewarded a Master Ball, 3,000 Stardust, and 25,000 XP, over and above the 6,000 XP they get for completing each task.

Be that as it may, not everyone can purchase the paid Special Research; it’s only for players who missed or couldn’t complete the season-long Timed Research: Master Ball. Completing it offered players the game’s second Master Ball. The research was made available with the start of the Season of Adventures Abound on Sept. 1 and ended on Nov. 21, 2023, giving players over two months to complete it.

That said, anyone who missed the chance to grab the second Master Ball of 2023 can purchase the ticket to participate in the Paid Special Research and earn it now. If you’re wondering what the tasks for this Paid Special Research are, you can take a look at the tweet below.

Special Research: Master Ball



This Special Research is only available for purchase to Trainers who were unable to complete the Season-long Timed Investigation.



The Master Ball in Pokémon Go is the most powerful kind of Poké Ball you can get in the game, guaranteeing a 100 percent catch rate on any Pokémon, regardless of whether you locate it in the wild, in Raids, or in any other event. It’s definitely a precious item to hold in the game, saving you a lot of pain for hard catches.

If you’re eligible for the Paid Special Research, I’d say it isn’t the worst deal to grab in Pokémon Go now. Especially if you’re looking to catch wild legendaries like the Galarian Bird Trio, but don’t want to break your phone out of frustration.