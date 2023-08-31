Pokémon Go players can earn a second Master Ball this season

In a move that’s set to thrill Pokémon Go fans worldwide, players will soon have a second shot at obtaining one of the game’s most coveted items—the Master Ball.

It can be earned by completing a series of challenges as a part of the Timed Investigation: Master Ball introduced in the upcoming Adventures Abound season, which kicks off on Sept. 1. The only catch is that it must be done before Nov. 21, but those who miss out will have another chance to unlock it by purchasing a Special Research ticket once the season ends.

The Master Ball, known for its guaranteed catch rate, made its debut in Pokémon Go after an agonizing six-year wait. Originally introduced during Season 10: Rising Heroes, it was tied to Special Research, making it a rare gem in a player’s inventory. But now they can have two of them, and they’re thrilled about it.

“Nice, I can finally stop hoarding my Master Ball,” one player said following Niantic’s announcement. “I think it means that I will hoard two Master Balls instead of one,” another added, opting for a more conservative approach.

The contrast between their views led others to talk about the possibility of being able to earn one Master Ball per season from now on, which—if true—means there would be no need to stockpile them. “That would make it common enough that I actually use them,” another player said.

Beyond the Master Ball, Adventures Abound is also packed with other exciting content. New Pokémon from the Paldea region are up for grabs, the Shadow Raid line-up is finally changing, and more. But the chance to obtain another Master Ball is definitely the season’s main attraction, and it could mark the dawn of a new age that will see players have plenty of them.

