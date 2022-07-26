The best movesets for Galarian Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno in Pokémon Go

Along with the new Daily Adventure Incense that Pokémon Go added to the game, Galarian Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno also shadow dropped with the same update and can be found by using the new Incense.

For those who want to use the Legendary birds in Raids and Battles, there are some movesets that will increase players’ experience when using them in battle. The Galarian versions of the birds have some new types, resistances, and strengths.

Catching these Pokémon can be quite tricky, so players will need to be patient when trying to obtain one of the three Legendaries. Their flee rate is very high, and they can only be caught while the Daily Adventure Incense is active, so players will want to make sure they have plenty of Ultra Balls and Golden Razz Berries ready to have the best chance at getting them.

Once players have caught the birds, their movesets can then be changed by using a Fast TM or a Charged TM, or by paying for a new attack with Candy and Stardust. Below is the best moveset for each of the three Legendary birds as well as their weaknesses and their weather boosts.

Galarian Moltres: Dark and Flying type

Best Fast attack: Sucker Punch (Dark)

Best Charged attack: Brave Bird (Flying)

Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock

Boosted by: Fog and windy weather

Galarian Zapdos: Fighting and Flying type

Best Fast attack: Counter (Fighting)

Best Charged attack: Brave Bird (Flying)

Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Psychic

Boosted by: Cloudy and windy weather

Galarian Articuno: Psychic and Flying type