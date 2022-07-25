Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres shadow drop in Pokémon Go as Daily Adventure Incense exclusive encounters

All three are running around now, but you will have a hard time tracking them down.

Niantic is expanding Pokémon Go’s Incense offerings, adding a new daily form of the item that is more likely to attract rare Pokémon that players might have a harder time encountering—and it also includes the debut of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres.

The alternate variants of the original Kanto Legendary trio have been spotted by players testing the feature for the first time as it rolls out, surprising those who do end up encountering them as it was a shadow drop with no warning from the developers.

Unlike normal Incense, Daily Adventure Incense will last for 15 minutes and attract rare Pokémon while players are out exploring. This apparently includes a number of regional and even a selection of Legendary Pokémon.

Unfortunately, it does appear that Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres are currently locked to Daily Adventure Incense and could be for the foreseeable future. They have a very low catch rate and a 90 percent chance to run after the first Poké Ball, meaning they will be more elusive versions of Suicune, Raikou, and Entei.

They should eventually be added to raids and used in events too, but for now, you are limited to trying to catch them using your Daily Adventure Incense once per day.

To unlock the Daily Adventure Incense you will need to finish a set of Special Research tied to the item, but once you unlock it, it will refresh daily. It also doesn’t count towards your Item Bag’s item limit.