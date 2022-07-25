Pokémon Go to add Daily Adventure Incense for rare Pokémon spawns

A new daily feature is coming to Pokémon Go, with Niantic adding Incense that will attract Pokémon not typically found in the wild.

This Daily Adventure Incense will include multiple new features and must first be unlocked by completing a set of Special Research tied to the item.

Daily Adventure Incense will last for 15 minutes and attract rare Pokémon while players are exploring. This is down from the typical hour-long Incense duration for normal Incense, likely due to the spawning Pokémon being rarer encounters.

This new Incense will be available once per day through the Item Bag and does not count towards players’ item limits since it is reusable. You also activate Daily Adventure Incense the same way you would any other Incense from your Item Bag, which will spawn a blue fog around your avatar in the overworld.

As a bonus, when activating the Incense, if players have fewer than or exactly 30 total Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls, they will receive 30 Poké Balls.

While Daily Adventure Incense is active, wild Pokémon will be attracted to your location so long as you are moving, meaning it works just like normal Incense but with different timings and spawn rates. Players will be unable to stack Daily Adventure Incense with other Incense and vice-versa.

A special Daily Adventure Incense recap will also be displayed if you catch even a single Pokémon while using it, which you can share to social media too.