Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Necrozma Debut in Pokémon Go
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 The Dusk Settles Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Unleash the power of the sun or moon during Pokémon Go Fest 2024.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jul 13, 2024 05:18 pm

For Pokémon Go Fest 2024’s second, a final Special Research goes out to all ticketholders called The Dusk Settles. With it, they have several tasks and rewards, namely for the opportunity to earn Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy.

Recommended Videos

The Fusion Energy resources are the main ingredient to complete your fusion of Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necromza. There are a handful of other items you also need to complete these transformations in Pokémon Go, but Fusion Energy is likely the most difficult resource to find. You want to make sure to log into Pokémon Go during the second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024 to make sure to grab this research.

How to complete The Dusk Settles in Pokémon Go

Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go.
Earn Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy during The Dusk Settles Special Research. Image via Niantic

There are five pages of tasks for you to work through with this Special Research. As a Special Research, so long as you have it on your account, there’s no time limit to complete it. You can work your way through these objectives at any pace you want while playing Pokémon Go, but you might get the most out of them if you do it during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event.

If you do not have a Pokémon Go Fest 2024 ticket on your account, don’t expect to see this Special Research available. You’ll also want to keep in mind if you’d rather go for Dusk Mane Necromza or Dawn Wings Necromza, and you need Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy.

Task 1

TasksRewards
Explore 1kmThree Super Potions
Complete two Field Research tasks20 Poké Balls
Spin 10 PokéStops or GymsTwo Lucky Eggs

All task 1 completion rewards: Two Fast TMs, two Charged TMs, and a Necromza encounter

Task 2

TasksRewards
Earn 800 StardustTwo Premium Battle Passes
Earn 800 XPThree Hyper Potions
Catch eight Pokémon800 Stardust

All task 2 completion rewards: Three revive shards, three Hyper Potions, and a Jangmo-o encounter

After you finish the second task, you’ll be asked if you want to choose the Basking in the Radiance or the Hidden in the Umbra path. If you want to go with Dusk Mane Necromza, choose Basking in the Radiance. If you want to go with Dawn Wings Necromza, choose Hidden in the Umbra.

Both paths provide distinct rewards and prevent you from going after the other Necromza. However, you can unlock the form you did not get from this Special Research by completing Dusk Mane Necromza or Dawn Wings Necromza five-star raids.

Task 3 (Basking in the Radiance path)

TasksRewards
Catch 20 PokémonSun Scarf Espeon encounter
Battle in five raidsThree Max Potions
Win three raidsA Premium Battle Pass

All task 3 completion rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, two Silver Pinap Berries, and a Solgaleo encounter

Task 4 (Basking in the Radiance path)

TasksRewards
Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon10 Necromza Candy
Power up Steel-type Pokémon 15 times10 Cosmog Candy
Make 25 Nice Throws5 Cosmog XL Candy

All task 4 completion rewards: 25 Necromza Candy, 25 Cosmog Energy, and 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy

Task 5 (Basking in the Radiance path)

TasksRewards
Power up Pokémon 20 Times10 Cosmog XL Candy
Fuse Necromza10 Necromza XL Candy
Win five raidsThree Rare Candy

All task 5 completion rewards: One Elite Fast TM, One Elite Charged TM, and one XL Rare Candy

Task 3 (Hidden in the Umbra)

TasksRewards
Catch 20 PokémonNight Scarf Umbreon encounter
Battle in five raidsThree Max Potions
Win three raidsA Premium Battle Pass

All task 3 completion rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, two Silver Pinap Berries, and a Lunala encounter

Task 4 (Hidden in the Umbra)

TasksRewards
Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon10 Necromza Candy
Power up Ghost-type Pokémon 15 times10 Cosmog Candy
Make 25 Nice Throws5 Cosmog XL Candy

All task 4 completion rewards: 25 Necromza Candy, 25 Cosmog Energy, and 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy

Task 5 (Hidden in the Umbra)

TasksRewards
Power up Pokémon 20 Times10 Cosmog XL Candy
Fuse Necromza10 Necromza XL Candy
Win five raidsThree Rare Candy

All task 5 completion rewards: One Elite Fast TM, One Elite Charged TM, and one XL Rare Candy

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.