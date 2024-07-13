Pokémon Go Fest 2024 The Dusk Settles Special Research: All tasks and rewards

For Pokémon Go Fest 2024’s second, a final Special Research goes out to all ticketholders called The Dusk Settles. With it, they have several tasks and rewards, namely for the opportunity to earn Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy.

The Fusion Energy resources are the main ingredient to complete your fusion of Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necromza. There are a handful of other items you also need to complete these transformations in Pokémon Go, but Fusion Energy is likely the most difficult resource to find. You want to make sure to log into Pokémon Go during the second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024 to make sure to grab this research.

How to complete The Dusk Settles in Pokémon Go

Earn Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy during The Dusk Settles Special Research. Image via Niantic

There are five pages of tasks for you to work through with this Special Research. As a Special Research, so long as you have it on your account, there’s no time limit to complete it. You can work your way through these objectives at any pace you want while playing Pokémon Go, but you might get the most out of them if you do it during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event.

If you do not have a Pokémon Go Fest 2024 ticket on your account, don’t expect to see this Special Research available. You’ll also want to keep in mind if you’d rather go for Dusk Mane Necromza or Dawn Wings Necromza, and you need Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy.

Task 1

Tasks Rewards Explore 1km Three Super Potions Complete two Field Research tasks 20 Poké Balls Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Two Lucky Eggs

All task 1 completion rewards: Two Fast TMs, two Charged TMs, and a Necromza encounter

Task 2

Tasks Rewards Earn 800 Stardust Two Premium Battle Passes Earn 800 XP Three Hyper Potions Catch eight Pokémon 800 Stardust

All task 2 completion rewards: Three revive shards, three Hyper Potions, and a Jangmo-o encounter

After you finish the second task, you’ll be asked if you want to choose the Basking in the Radiance or the Hidden in the Umbra path. If you want to go with Dusk Mane Necromza, choose Basking in the Radiance. If you want to go with Dawn Wings Necromza, choose Hidden in the Umbra.

Both paths provide distinct rewards and prevent you from going after the other Necromza. However, you can unlock the form you did not get from this Special Research by completing Dusk Mane Necromza or Dawn Wings Necromza five-star raids.

Task 3 (Basking in the Radiance path)

Tasks Rewards Catch 20 Pokémon Sun Scarf Espeon encounter Battle in five raids Three Max Potions Win three raids A Premium Battle Pass

All task 3 completion rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, two Silver Pinap Berries, and a Solgaleo encounter

Task 4 (Basking in the Radiance path)

Tasks Rewards Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon 10 Necromza Candy Power up Steel-type Pokémon 15 times 10 Cosmog Candy Make 25 Nice Throws 5 Cosmog XL Candy

All task 4 completion rewards: 25 Necromza Candy, 25 Cosmog Energy, and 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy

Task 5 (Basking in the Radiance path)

Tasks Rewards Power up Pokémon 20 Times 10 Cosmog XL Candy Fuse Necromza 10 Necromza XL Candy Win five raids Three Rare Candy

All task 5 completion rewards: One Elite Fast TM, One Elite Charged TM, and one XL Rare Candy

Task 3 (Hidden in the Umbra)

Tasks Rewards Catch 20 Pokémon Night Scarf Umbreon encounter Battle in five raids Three Max Potions Win three raids A Premium Battle Pass

All task 3 completion rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, two Silver Pinap Berries, and a Lunala encounter

Task 4 (Hidden in the Umbra)

Tasks Rewards Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon 10 Necromza Candy Power up Ghost-type Pokémon 15 times 10 Cosmog Candy Make 25 Nice Throws 5 Cosmog XL Candy

All task 4 completion rewards: 25 Necromza Candy, 25 Cosmog Energy, and 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy

Task 5 (Hidden in the Umbra)

Tasks Rewards Power up Pokémon 20 Times 10 Cosmog XL Candy Fuse Necromza 10 Necromza XL Candy Win five raids Three Rare Candy

All task 5 completion rewards: One Elite Fast TM, One Elite Charged TM, and one XL Rare Candy

