Pokémon Go Elgyem Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained

Pokémon Go is hitting its Psychic-type stride with the latest lineup of Spotlight Hours, running out Elgyem as the featured Pokémon for its May 21 mini-event.

Immediately following last week’s Abra event, Elgyem will be Pokémon Go’s next featured Spotlight Hour species. From 6pm to 7pm local time on May 21, Elgyem will appear more frequently in the wild, giving you a great chance to catch plenty of the Cerebral Pokémon, while also taking advantage of an ongoing event bonus.

So, whether you plan to Shiny hunt or grind encounters, here’s everything you can expect for the Pokémon Go Elgyem Spotlight Hour.

Pokémon Go Elgyem Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

An oddity for sure. Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Go’s May event lineup rolls on with the Elgyem Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6pm to 7pm local time on May 21. During that event period, all players will earn double Stardust from catching Pokémon.

Elgyem is an interesting pick for this event type, as it doesn’t see much use in competitive play for the Go Battle League and is typically one of Unova’s more forgotten species. Niantic made a strong decision, however, as any Stardust bonus during Spotlight Hours makes the event worth taking part in purely for players who need to grind the resource for future uses—regardless of the Pokémon. Now Elgyem gets a nice spotlight and players can either hunt for a Shiny Elgyem or just grind Stardust.

If you do want to evolve an Elgyem into Beheeyem, it only costs 50 Elgyem Candy. You probably won’t get much use out of the pure Psychic type, however, as it consistently ranks outside of the 500 in Go Battle League usage, outside of some pretty niche cases in the Pokémon Go Master League, according to PvPoké.

