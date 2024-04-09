Pokémon Go Croagunk Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained

The early Poison-type theme continues with Pokémon Go’s next Spotlight Hour event, featuring Croagunk, with all of the bonuses you would normally expect to see.

Running from 6pm to 7pm local time on April 9, Croagunk will appear more frequently in the wild. The Poison/Fighitng-type from Sinnoh is the main event focus, but a Spotlight Hour event bonus will also be live during that timeframe and applies to every part of Pokémon Go. Here’s what you need to know about the Croagunk Spotlight Hour and what you should focus on during the April event.

Pokémon Go Croagunk Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

Watch our for a Poison Jab! Image via The Pokémon Company

During the Croagunk Spotlight Hour on April 9, the Toxic Mouth Pokémon will spawn more frequently in the wild from 6pm to 7pm local time, and as an event bonus, any XP you earn from evolving a Pokémon will be doubled.

The double XP for evolving Pokémon applies to all Pokémon, not just Croagunk, which makes this Spotlight Hour a great time to pop a Lucky Egg and evolve any Pokémon you might have been stockpiling to earn a decent chunk of experience. Since Croagunk will be abundant during this event, it is also perfect for finding one with good stats and using 50 Croagunk Candy to evolve it into a powerful Toxicroak—a solid Pokémon to use in the Ultra League for PvP.

If you aren’t worried about training up a Toxicroak, seeing so many Croagunk will give you better odds of encountering a Shiny to catch. So get to hunting ahead of the next Spotlight Hour, which is set to be a triple threat of Bug types featuring Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple.

