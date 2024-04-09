Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Croagunk Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained

Don't get bogged down this time.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 05:24 am
Croagunk Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokémon Company

The early Poison-type theme continues with Pokémon Go’s next Spotlight Hour event, featuring Croagunk, with all of the bonuses you would normally expect to see. 

Recommended Videos

Running from 6pm to 7pm local time on April 9Croagunk will appear more frequently in the wild. The Poison/Fighitng-type from Sinnoh is the main event focus, but a Spotlight Hour event bonus will also be live during that timeframe and applies to every part of Pokémon Go. Here’s what you need to know about the Croagunk Spotlight Hour and what you should focus on during the April event.

Pokémon Go Croagunk Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

Croagunk Pokemon TCG art.
Watch our for a Poison Jab! Image via The Pokémon Company

During the Croagunk Spotlight Hour on April 9, the Toxic Mouth Pokémon will spawn more frequently in the wild from 6pm to 7pm local time, and as an event bonus, any XP you earn from evolving a Pokémon will be doubled.

The double XP for evolving Pokémon applies to all Pokémon, not just Croagunk, which makes this Spotlight Hour a great time to pop a Lucky Egg and evolve any Pokémon you might have been stockpiling to earn a decent chunk of experience. Since Croagunk will be abundant during this event, it is also perfect for finding one with good stats and using 50 Croagunk Candy to evolve it into a powerful Toxicroak—a solid Pokémon to use in the Ultra League for PvP

If you aren’t worried about training up a Toxicroak, seeing so many Croagunk will give you better odds of encountering a Shiny to catch. So get to hunting ahead of the next Spotlight Hour, which is set to be a triple threat of Bug types featuring Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Top 3 best Pokémon TCG Decks from EUIC
Alternative art of Charizard ex with Darkness from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
Top 3 best Pokémon TCG Decks from EUIC
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Go champ names most underrated, overrated, and most anticipated unreleased Pokemon
Annihilape Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokemon Go champ names most underrated, overrated, and most anticipated unreleased Pokemon
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Top 3 best Pokémon TCG Decks from EUIC
Alternative art of Charizard ex with Darkness from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
Top 3 best Pokémon TCG Decks from EUIC
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Go champ names most underrated, overrated, and most anticipated unreleased Pokemon
Annihilape Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokemon Go champ names most underrated, overrated, and most anticipated unreleased Pokemon
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 9, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.