Can Croagunk be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The Sinnoh region and its ancient predecessor Hisui are home to some iconic and popular Pokémon species, including some new evolutions for Generation I staples. In Pokémon Go, the first species from the Sinnoh region were the three starters, added in October 2018.

Later in 2018, a few more new releases were added for the holiday season celebration, including the duo of Toxic Mouth Pokémon, Croagunk and Toxicroak. Both are Poison and Fighting dual-types and you can evolve Croagunk into Toxicroak with the usual 50 Candy.

Croagunk is featured in the Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour of Nov. 8, 2022, with increased spawns from 6pm to 7pm local time and added bonuses for each catch. If you’re looking to catch as many of it as you can or evolve a Toxicroak to complete your collection, it is also important to know whether it can be Shiny.

Can Croagunk and Toxicroak be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

In Pokémon Go, Croagunk’s Shiny form was released less than a year after the original form. It was featured in the 2020 April Fools’ event, which celebrated Trick Pokémon. You can obtain a Shiny Toxicroak as well when you evolve a Shiny Croagunk.

For their Shiny forms, both Pokémon change their colors completely, from darker tones of blue and red to bright, almost neon shades of cyan and fuchsia.

Baseball cap Croagunk, available in Pokémon Go’s annual Fashion Week since 2020, can also be Shiny—and it can retain both its Shiny colors and its costume when evolved into Toxicroak.