Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go April 2024 Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours: All dates and bonuses

From Zubat to Nature's Madness.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 29, 2024 05:41 pm
Tapu Bulu Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Go loves to spotlight specific Pokémon throughout its monthly content rotations, typically splitting the focus between random species you can encounter in the wild and rarer ones found in Raids that month. These Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours often include gameplay bonuses as well. 

Recommended Videos

Spotlight Hours typically have one species of Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild with a gameplay bonus to go along with it—with some events featuring multiple Pokémon. Meanwhile, Raid Hours pull the active Pokémon from that month’s five-star raid rotation and ups the frequency of those Raids appearing. Here is a full guide to Pokémon Go Spotlight and Raid Hours through the end of April, which includes multiple Legendary Pokémon and Ultra Beasts. 

All Pokémon Go April 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses

Zubat Pokemon TCG art.
On the wings of darkness you ride. Image via The Pokemon Company
Spotlight Hour PokémonSpotlight Hour and bonus
ZubatApril 2
Double Transfer Candy
CroagunkApril 9
Double XP for Evolving Pokémon
Caterpie, Weedle, and WurmpleApril 16
Double Catch Stardust
TrubbishApril 23
Double Catch XP
ClefairyApril 30
Double Catch Candy

Spotlight Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Tuesday. Some of these Pokémon will also tie into the ongoing Pokémon Go April event schedule.

All Pokémon Go April 2024 Legendary Raid Hours, dates, and more

Raid Hour PokémonRaid Hour Schedule
Tapu Lele (w/ Nature’s Madness)April 3
Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only)
Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere Only)		April 10
Tapu Bulu (w/ Nature’s Madness)April 17
Tapu Bulu (w/ Nature’s Madness)April 24

Raid Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Wednesday.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokémon Go April 2024 Raid guide: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Mega Heracross Pokemon TCG art
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go April 2024 Raid guide: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go events April 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go events April 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Best teams for the Ultra Premier in Pokémon Go
Serperior in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Ultra Premier in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon Go April 2024 Raid guide: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Mega Heracross Pokemon TCG art
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go April 2024 Raid guide: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go events April 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go events April 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Best teams for the Ultra Premier in Pokémon Go
Serperior in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Ultra Premier in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 29, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.