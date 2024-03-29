Pokémon Go April 2024 Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours: All dates and bonuses

Pokémon Go loves to spotlight specific Pokémon throughout its monthly content rotations, typically splitting the focus between random species you can encounter in the wild and rarer ones found in Raids that month. These Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours often include gameplay bonuses as well.
Spotlight Hours typically have one species of Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild with a gameplay bonus to go along with it—with some events featuring multiple Pokémon. Meanwhile, Raid Hours pull the active Pokémon from that month’s five-star raid rotation and ups the frequency of those Raids appearing. Here is a full guide to Pokémon Go Spotlight and Raid Hours through the end of April, which includes multiple Legendary Pokémon and Ultra Beasts.
All Pokémon Go April 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses
|Spotlight Hour Pokémon
|Spotlight Hour and bonus
|Zubat
|April 2
Double Transfer Candy
|Croagunk
|April 9
Double XP for Evolving Pokémon
|Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple
|April 16
Double Catch Stardust
|Trubbish
|April 23
Double Catch XP
|Clefairy
|April 30
Double Catch Candy
Spotlight Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Tuesday. Some of these Pokémon will also tie into the ongoing Pokémon Go April event schedule.
All Pokémon Go April 2024 Legendary Raid Hours, dates, and more
|Raid Hour Pokémon
|Raid Hour Schedule
|Tapu Lele (w/ Nature’s Madness)
|April 3
|Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only)
Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere Only)
|April 10
|Tapu Bulu (w/ Nature’s Madness)
|April 17
|Tapu Bulu (w/ Nature’s Madness)
|April 24
Raid Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates—almost always on a Wednesday.