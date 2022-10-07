The Pokémon Company unveils Charizard and Rayquaza Special Deck Set

Two of the most popular Pokémon in the franchise are going head-to-head.

The Pokémon Company has unveiled an upcoming product joining the range available in Japan called the Special Deck Set Charizard VSTAR vs. Rayquaza VMAX.

In this box, you’ll score versions of Charizard and Rayquaza in the form that the name suggests, but that isn’t all you’ll be getting.

Other items in the product include two 60-card decks, cases for both of these, a playmat, a deck box, a damage counter case, damage counter sheets, and VSTAR markers. Also, the product includes two player guides making it a great choice for beginners to pick up.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The versions of the two titular Pokémon in the set are reprints but they boast alternate art so you won’t have seen them before in this exact form. Alongside VSTAR Charizard, you’ll also get a regular V Charizard and similarly, VMAX Rayquaza is paired with a regular V form.

This new product is only set to launch in Japan right now and there has been no announcement that it will be coming to the West anytime soon. Fortunately, Charizard fans will be getting a product soon that has more than they could ever ask for.

Last month it was revealed that a new Sword and Shield Ultra Premium Collection featuring Charizard is headed to stores on Oct. 28. In this set, you’ll get multiple versions of the Pokemon including V, VMAX, and VSTAR all with their own unique art.

If you are in Japan or have access to OCG products then you can score the Special Deck Set Charizard VSTAR vs. Rayquaza VMAX in stores on Nov. 4.