Pokémon TCG Ultra Premium Collection Charizard promo cards revealed

These are sure to be hot items.

Pokémon TCG fans now have their first glimpse at the promo cards included in October’s Sword and Shield Ultra Premium Collection, and you’re going to want to head out and pre-order yours now.

This product includes a set of three promos one being a regular V form, and the other two VMAX and VSTAR, but each of these boasts unique art that looks absolutely stunning.

In the art for Charizard V, fans will see the Pokémon playing with a leaf under a tree while Venusaur relaxes on a rock in the distance. Charizard VMAX has a familiar look to other versions of the card but is crafted with a completely new art style.

What will undoubtedly be the most popular card from this product is the Charizard VSTAR card, which boasts some of the most epic art in recent Pokémon TCG history.

On this card, fans get a glimpse of Charizard going head-to-head with Mewtwo.

Image via The Pokémon Company

While these will be the hot items from this upcoming product there is plenty more buyers will receive. Also inside is a playmat featuring Gigantamax Charizard, 65 card sleeves, a metal coin, damage counter dice, condition markers, a VSTAR marker, 16 booster packs from the Sword & Shield era, and a player’s guide.

Those who also participate in the Pokémon TCG Live mobile and PC game will score themselves a code to redeem in-game.

Pre-orders for this Pokemon product are now live and scheduled to land in stores on Oct. 28. If you don’t want to miss out you’ll probably want to secure yours soon.