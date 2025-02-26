New Pokémon TCG Pocket set teased—and it releases this week

Pokémon TCG Pocket is set to get bigger and better after a new miniset was teased—and you can start ripping packs in just a few days.

Pokémon fans have their eyes firmly cast towards the Pokémon Presents showcase on Pokémon Day tomorrow, February 27, which marks the 29th anniversary of the release of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is expected to make an appearance following an incredible surge of popularity since its release last year. The new miniset was expected to be teased, although the first look came ahead of schedule.

As reported by Pokébeach, a TikTok ad teased Triumphant Light as the next Pokémon TCG Pocket miniset, with the A2a expansion bringing the arrival of Arceus into the game—a Pokémon that was omitted from the recent Sinnoh-themed Spacetime Smackdown.

The short ad showed a Triumphant Light pack being opened, with reveals of cards for Heatran, Crobat, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp ex, Marshadow, Magnemite, Golbat, and Eevee—all of whom already have existing cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Triumphant Light will work similarly to Mythical Island, the miniset released in December and featured Mew ex as the highlight card. Prior to that, Mew was only available by completing a special mission from the Genetic Apex set.

The Mythical Island set consisted of 86 cards, significantly smaller than Genetic Apex and Spacetime Smackdown, and it’s likely Triumphant Light will be a similar size. The next main set will likely release later this year and will be larger, with datamines indicating an April 30 release date.

We’re likely to see more details of Triumphant Light during the Pokémon Presents showcase, where news is also expected for the long-awaited release date of Pokémon Legends: Z-A—the first game to be released since TCG Pocket landed.

That opens the door for potential collaborations in the future between Pokémon TCG Pocket and other games, but with nine generations of Pokémon to get through, it may remain independent and stick to a unique release schedule.

