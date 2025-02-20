Pokémon Presents: Exact start time and Pokémon Day 2025 date

In perhaps the least surprising news ever, Pokémon Presents will return on Pokémon Day 2025. If you want to ensure you don’t miss it, we have exactly what you need.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon Day is Pokémon’s annual birthday celebration. The presentations reveal new titles, spin-off games, and more to the world. It’s a huge year for Pokémon and Nintendo, significantly raising excitement for the latest Pokémon Presents.

Finally, some more news. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pokémon Day 2025 takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27. This year’s celebration marks the 29th anniversary of the release of Pokémon Red & Green in Japan, which introduced the franchise and the first generation of Pokémon to the world.

As has been customary in recent years, a special Pokémon Presents will take place on Pokémon Day, showcasing upcoming releases and new reveals for the year ahead—which is set to be huge for the franchise in the countdown to the big 30 next year.

Pokemon Presents takes place on Feb. 27 at 7am PT/8am CT/9am ET/2pm GMT/00:00 AEST (Feb. 28). The full length of the presentation has not been revealed, though last year’s presentation lasted 12 minutes and 2023’s presentation came in at just under 26 minutes.

If we were to hazard a guess, we expect this year’s Pokémon Presents to be at least 20 minutes long, considering it’s been a full year since the last showcase and there’s lots to get to—with everything from a Legends: Z-A release date to a preview of the next Pokémon TCG Pocket set.

It’s also a big year for Nintendo with the release of the Switch 2. While Legends: Z-A will not be exclusive to the next-gen console, other Pokémon releases may be. This could include a rumored Black & White remake and spin-off games on the cards.

To make sure you don’t miss out on the event, use the countdown below to see exactly how long is left until Pokémon Presents, right down to the exact minute and seconds.

Pokémon Presents

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy