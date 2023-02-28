Latest Pokémon News: New Scarlet and Violet DLC announced, Paradox Tera Raid event and 1.2.0 patch go live

Pokémon Day was a massive day for fans, but Scarlet and Violet players were the biggest winners. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC was announced, the version 1.2.0 patch finally went live, and a new Tera Raid Battle Event with Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, who are Paradox Pokémon based on Suicune and Virizion, is also underway.

What’s more, Nintendo and Game Freak confirmed more than 230 Pokémon from previous generations will be added to the PokéDex when the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC releases later this year, and a dataminer has already revealed what they could be.

In other news, Pokémon Sleep is finally releasing years after it was first announced. It will have shared features with Pokémon Go via a new device called Pokémon Go Plus+ that can be preordered today.

And on a final note, Zacian is live in Pokémon UNITE after months of anticipation, but rather than being a cause for celebration, it’s already proving to be extremely overpowered.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, has been announced

Given how successful it has been since launching back in Nov. 2022, it was only a matter of time before the first DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was announced.

That happened today. It’s called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, and it’s being released in two stages. Part One: The Teal Mask is coming in Fall, while Part Two: The Indigo Disk will follow suit in Winter.

Part 1: The Teal Mask revolves around the main characters taking a school trip to a place called Kitakami, complete with its own festivals, mysteries, folklore, and of course, Pokémon. Part 2: The Indigo Disk, on the other hand, will build on the existing story from the main game and include an encounter with the Legendary Terapagos that appeared in several easter eggs.

Nintendo and Game Freak also confirmed more than 230 Pokémon will be added to the Regional PokéDex. Only some have been revealed, but a dataminer has leaked the full list.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company on YouTube

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle Event is now live

Just when Scarlet and Violet fans were trying to cope with all the excitement about the DLC, The Pokémon Company dropped another surprise—a new Tera Raid Battle Event featuring two new Legendary Paradox Pokémon based on Suicune and Virizion is now live.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are their names, and they look as incredible as they are powerful. Players can encounter them from now until Mar. 12, but can only catch them one time.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Patch 1.2.0 is live too, and it fixes some major bugs

After weeks of speculation about what it would contain, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest is now live. It added some new features, including the ability to do Online Competitions and Friendly Competitions in the Battle Stadium and to connect the games to Pokémon Go.

Along with that came a number of quality-of-life adjustments to existing features, like being able to change nicknames, held items, and titles in the summary menu of any given Pokémon. All eyes were on the bug fixes, however, and while the patch didn’t fix all the issues, it covered a lot of ground spanning battles, Tera Raids, and gameplay.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Sleep is finally here, along with Pokémon Go Plus+

In 2019, The Pokémon Company talked about an app that would track people’s sleep patterns but also make it fun by creating some kind of overlap with the Pokémon franchise. Today, we finally learned more about it via an announcement, and how it works.

Essentially, Pokémon Sleep is an app that runs alongside the Pokémon Go Plus+ device. Players can use it to report when they head off sleep and wake up, allowing the data to be uploaded onto an app.

There’s also a Pikachu in the device who will bond with you the more you sleep and can sing lullabies, serve as an alarm to help you wake up, and allow you to perform functions in Pokémon Go like spinning PokéStops and throwing PokéBalls without opening your smartphone. Sleep data will also be used in a way that overlaps with Pokémon Go.

A release date hasn’t been locked in yet, but it is expected to release sometime during the summer later this year. The Pokémon Go Plus+ device will release on July 14, so Pokémon Sleep will likely release around then too.

Zacian has landed in Pokémon UNITE, and it’s turned the meta upside down

Pokémon UNITE’s latest update went live today, and along with it came the legendary Zacian, who was finally added as a playable character after weeks of leaks and teases alluding to it.

The problem, however, is so far, Zacian is proving to be way too overpowered compared to other playable Pokémon. It fills the role of a melee all-rounder, meaning it can deal damage as well as it soaks it, but it’s dealing an absurd amount of damage to the point where it can eliminate four plays in seconds.

If the clip above isn’t proof enough, Cloud9 streamer CrisHeroes dealt 147,000 damage with the new All-Rounder on his first try.

Meanwhile, Spragels said it was the most broken Pokémon in the game, and demonstrated it by making some teams forfeit before the two-minute mark.