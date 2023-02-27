New Pokémon Go Plus+: All autocatcher details so far

For Pokémon Day 2023, a bunch of announcements were made that have many Pokémon fans excited. One of those new things is the upcoming Pokémon Go Plus+ device, which will add some new features for those who love Pokémon Go. It will also support the new Pokémon Sleep app coming later this year.

The new device is set for release later this year on July 14, and it will bring some new features that Pokémon Go Plus users have been wanting for a long time. It will still do everything all of the previous iterations of it have done but with some added bonuses that might make the extra cost worth it.

What new things are coming to the Pokémon Go Plus+?

The Pokémon Go Plus+ will have some new features to help Pokémon Go players catch digital creatures. They can still spin PokéStops and catch Pokémon, but they’ll now be able to choose which Poké Ball to use.

The biggest draw for Pokémon Go players for the device is the ability to switch between Poké Balls, Great Balls, or Ultra Balls when they press the button in the middle of the screen. Gone are the days when players who use the device regularly are constantly out of regular Poké Balls, because now, they’ll be able to switch between them and use up their stockpile of other balls they’ve collected and could only use by manually throwing them in the game.

In terms of features that are being added that support Pokémon Go, the ability to choose your ball is the only new thing that’s coming with the device. The only other thing players can do with it is use it for Pokémon Sleep. The button in the middle will act as the indicator to the game that the player is beginning and ending sleep.

The new Pokémon Go Plus+ device is already available for pre-order on the Nintendo website, and players will be able to grab it on its July 14 release date for the price of $54.99. It will also likely be available on launch day at other retailers both in-person and online.