How much is the Pokémon Go Plus Plus?

For Pokémon Day 2023, fans got a lot of new information about what’s coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon UNITE, and they got some new things such as Pokémon Sleep and a new device that will help with the game and also works with Pokémon Go.

The new Pokémon Go Plus+ works with both Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Go simultaneously. It expands on previous Pokémon Go devices and will aid those who use Pokémon Sleep.

For Pokémon Sleep, which is a game that will track a player’s sleep with either their phone or with this tool, those who own it will be able to press a button to indicate that they are going to sleep and press it again when they wake up. They can also hear lullabies from Pikachu through it and set alarms. New alarm sounds can be unlocked through progression of the game and will emanate from the device.

For Pokémon Go, players will be able to do most things they’re used to with the device, including spin PokéStops and catch Pokémon. But this iteration of it will also bring the ability to choose which Poké Ball you throw. Players can now choose from each of the three balls: regular Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

How much does the Pokémon Go Plus+ cost?

With the increased functionality of the device comes an increased cost. The Pokémon Go Plus+ is the most expensive first-party tool for the game that has been sold on the market. It is currently up for pre-order on the Nintendo website and is retailing for $54.99. This is more expensive than the Poké Ball Plus, which retailed at $49.99, and the original Pokémon Go Plus, which retailed at $34.99 at launch.

Those who are ready to eat the hefty cost can already pre-order the device through the Nintendo website. It will ship out around July 14, which serves as the release date. Players will also likely be able to purchase it at participating retailers such as Target and Amazon.