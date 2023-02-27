Some new and exciting things are coming for Pokémon fans, and now that some of them have been revealed, players are looking for more details on things like when Pokémon Sleep is coming out, when they can play the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, and when they can get their hands on the new Pokémon Go Plus+ device.

The Pokémon Go Plus+ device is a new iteration of the physical product that aids players while they play Pokémon Go, similar to its many predecessors such as Pokemon Go Plus and the Poké Ball Plus. This new item will help players in both Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep.

The Pokémon Go Plus+ will track players’ sleep patterns in Pokémon Sleep by allowing players to press a button when they go to sleep and when they wake up, as well as serving as an alarm. It also expands on the previous iterations of the Pokémon Go devices, which allow players to catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops at the touch of a button.

The new iteration of the helpful tool will now allow players to choose to throw different types of Poké Balls, including regular Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. Previously, players could only choose to throw regular Poké Balls.

When does Pokémon Go Plus+ release?

Pokémon Go Plus+ is scheduled for release on July 14, 2023. The device is already up for pre-order on the Nintendo shop. The price of the device is set at $54.99, making it one of the most expensive first-party Pokémon Go tools on the market. Previously, the Poké Ball Plus retailed for $49.99 and the previous iteration of the Go Plus device retailed for $34.99 at its launch.